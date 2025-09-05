President Barzani and French Foreign Minister Reaffirm Commitment to Stronger Ties

President Barzani and French FM Barrot reaffirm commitment to stronger ties, discussing security, elections, and ISIS threats. The meeting followed the historic dedication of "Peshmerga Street" in Paris, highlighting deep Franco-Kurdish solidarity.

6 hours ago

ERBIL(Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in Paris on Friday, in a meeting that underscored the strength of French–Kurdish relations and the shared commitment to advancing cooperation in security, politics, and regional stability.

French Foreign Minister Barrot emphasized the importance of deepening and sustaining France’s partnership with the Kurdistan Region. He reiterated his government’s continued commitment to supporting the Peshmerga and to ensuring security cooperation remains strong.

Following the meeting, Barrot published a statement on X, underscoring the symbolic and strategic importance of the day’s events.

“There will now be a Peshmerga avenue in Paris: France’s eternal recognition of its Kurdish brothers-in-arms in the fight against Daesh. With Massoud Barzani, their historic leader, we have discussed strengthening the ties between France, Iraq, and Kurdistan, for the benefit of stability in the region.”

Il y aura désormais une allée des Peshmergas à Paris : reconnaissance éternelle de la France à ses frères d’armes kurdes dans le combat contre Daech. Avec Massoud Barzani, leur chef historique, nous avons évoqué le renforcement des liens entre la France, l’Irak et le Kurdistan,… pic.twitter.com/w85VqJanPi — Jean-Noël Barrot (@jnbarrot) September 5, 2025

Barzani Headquarters: strengthening ties and preparing Macron’s visit

In a statement issued Friday evening, Barzani Headquarters stated that, the President’s visit to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the “historic relations and bonds of friendship” between the peoples of Kurdistan and France, with both sides affirming their commitment to developing those ties.

The statement revealed that the meeting also discussed the upcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region later this year, a trip expected to carry significant diplomatic weight.

Talks further touched on relations between Erbil and Baghdad, with President Barzani stressing the importance of adhering to the Iraqi Constitution and addressing outstanding disputes. Both sides also discussed the continuing threat of terrorism and the necessity of coordination and cooperation to confront extremist groups.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw echoed this in a a statement posted on Facebook, confirmed that President Barzani was officially received by Foreign Minister Barrot at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris. He said the two leaders held comprehensive talks on the political situation in Iraq and Kurdistan, including the upcoming Iraqi elections, regional developments, and the continuing threat posed by ISIS.

Khoshnaw added that President Barzani expressed his delight at the naming of a Paris street in honor of the Peshmerga, stressing the historic friendship and ties between the Kurdistan Region and France. He noted that Minister Barrot, in turn, reiterated France’s support for the Kurdistan Region and emphasized the importance of further advancing bilateral relations.

According to Kurdistan24’s correspondent, the meeting addressed key topics including the broader political process in Iraq, the future of elections in the country, and ongoing security concerns related to ISIS and its lingering threat in the region.

During the meeting, President Barzani reflected on the long history of ties between the Kurdistan Region and France, highlighting the deep solidarity the French government and people have consistently extended to the Kurdish cause. He praised Paris for its decisive support of the Peshmerga in their battle against ISIS and for standing with Kurdistan at pivotal moments in modern history.

President Barzani stressed that the relationship between the Kurdish and French peoples was not only political but also rooted in values of democracy, coexistence, and human rights. He noted that France’s enduring support has fortified Kurdistan during critical junctures, including the war against terrorism.

Barrot also reaffirmed that France values its relationship with the Kurdistan Region as an integral part of its broader partnership with Iraq, stressing that Paris would remain engaged in both political and security matters in the Middle East.

The high-level meeting came only hours after President Barzani presided over a landmark ceremony in Paris at Parc André-Citroën, where a street and park were named in honor of the Peshmerga. Barzani described the dedication as a “historic day for the Kurdish people” and an enduring symbol of the sacrifices made by Kurdish forces in the fight against ISIS.

In his speech, Barzani expressed gratitude to France for honoring the Peshmerga, calling the act a reflection of both admiration for their struggle and a testament to the friendship between the French and Kurdish peoples. He reminded attendees that “12,000 Peshmergas were martyred or wounded in the battle against ISIS,” underscoring that their defense protected not only Kurdistan but also Iraq as a whole.

The Kurdish leader also recalled the longstanding French role in supporting Kurdistan, referencing former President François Mitterrand and his wife Danielle, both of whom became historic voices for the Kurdish cause in the 1990s.

The relationship between Kurdistan and France is anchored in multi-faceted cooperation, spanning cultural, educational, and humanitarian efforts. France continues to support the Kurdistan Region through diplomatic representation in Erbil and joint initiatives that promote peace, stability, and reconstruction.

Friday’s meeting between President Barzani and Foreign Minister Barrot reaffirmed that this partnership is not only historic but also forward-looking, with both sides committed to expanding ties and working together to confront shared challenges, from terrorism to regional instability.

Updated in Sep. 5, 2025. at 8:35 PM.