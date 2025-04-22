President Barzani Welcomes New UK Ambassador, Reaffirms Kurdistan-Britain Ties

The discussions spanned a range of critical regional issues, including the current developments in Iraq and the wider Middle East, with a particular focus on the dynamics between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq.

2025-04-22 13:58

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a diplomatic engagement underscoring the longstanding relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom, President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday welcomed Irfan Siddiq, the newly appointed British Ambassador to Iraq, at the presidential residence in Salahadin.

The meeting, also attended by Andrew Bizley, British Consul General in Erbil, marked the Ambassador’s first official encounter with the Kurdish leadership since assuming his post. President Barzani extended a warm welcome and congratulated Siddiq on his appointment, offering his full support and best wishes for a successful diplomatic mission.

The discussions spanned a range of critical regional issues, including the current developments in Iraq and the wider Middle East, with a particular focus on the dynamics between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq. The two also addressed the forthcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, touching on the need for political stability and inclusive representation.

President Barzani and Ambassador Siddiq agreed on the importance of maintaining and deepening the strong ties between the United Kingdom and the Kurdistan Region. Emphasizing the historical friendship and cooperation shared by the Kurdish and British peoples, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The visit by the new British envoy comes at a pivotal time in regional politics and serves as a reaffirmation of the UK’s enduring support for democratic governance, institutional development, and peaceful coexistence in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

As the meeting concluded, both sides expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations, underlining a shared vision of partnership rooted in respect, mutual understanding, and historical solidarity.