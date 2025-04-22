Kurdistan Region's President Reaffirms Strong UK-Kurdistan Ties in Meeting with New British Ambassador

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the historical friendship and cooperation between Erbil and London, emphasizing shared values and mutual interests in promoting peace, economic development, and regional stability.

2025-04-22 15:34

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday welcomed Irfan Siddiq, the newly appointed British Ambassador to Iraq, in a meeting that underscored the enduring partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom and reiterated Erbil’s commitment to deepening strategic cooperation with London.

The meeting, held in Erbil on Tuesday, marked the ambassador’s first official visit to the Kurdistan Region following his recent appointment. According to a statement from the Presidency’s media office, President Barzani offered his full support for Ambassador Siddiq’s diplomatic mission and wished him success in his new role.

Discussions centered on the development of bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the historical friendship and cooperation between Erbil and London, emphasizing shared values and mutual interests in promoting peace, economic development, and regional stability.

President Barzani conveyed the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to strengthen collaboration with the United Kingdom in various areas, including investment, education, humanitarian support, and institutional capacity building. He also praised the UK’s longstanding role as a partner of the Kurdish people, particularly during periods of crisis.

Ambassador Siddiq, for his part, expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and highlighted the UK’s ongoing commitment to strengthening ties with the Kurdistan Region. He commended the Region’s efforts in promoting coexistence, democratic governance, and stability within Iraq and across the broader Middle East.

The visit comes at a time of renewed diplomatic engagement across Iraq, with international partners like the UK reaffirming their interest in supporting Iraq’s unity, federalism, and long-term prosperity. For the Kurdistan Region, the meeting signaled another step in maintaining its active and constructive role in regional diplomacy and international cooperation.