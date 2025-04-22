French Consul in Kurdistan: Paris Maintains Strong Political Ties with the Region

“Our political relationship with the leadership of the Kurdistan Region is both strong and stable,” Yann Braem stated.

2025-04-22 20:07

By Ahora Qadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – France’s Consul General to the Kurdistan Region, Yann Braem, reaffirmed on Tuesday that Paris maintains strong and deeply rooted political relations with the Kurdistan Region, describing the bilateral ties as "model cooperation" across a wide spectrum of sectors.

Speaking during a lecture at the University of Kurdistan in Erbil, Braem emphasized that France stands among the Kurdistan Region’s principal international partners, highlighting a shared history of collaboration and continued engagement on regional and global matters.

“Our political relationship with the leadership of the Kurdistan Region is both strong and stable,” Braem stated, noting that bilateral cooperation has expanded well beyond diplomacy to include joint efforts in security, education, and economic development.

A comprehensive and strategic partnership

Braem stressed that the Kurdistan Region has long been an important partner for France in ensuring regional stability and promoting long-term development. “We are working together to build a more secure and prosperous future for the peoples of this region,” he said.

This enduring partnership, he added, reflects mutual values and strategic alignment in addressing key challenges in the Middle East, as well as a shared commitment to education and youth empowerment.

Diplomatic momentum and global engagement

The consul’s remarks follow a high-profile meeting on Dec. 8, 2024, in Paris, where Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with France President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and several global leaders during the reopening of the historic Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The Notre-Dame, a UNESCO World Heritage site, had undergone an extensive restoration following a catastrophic fire in 2019. The reopening ceremony was not only a cultural milestone for France but also a diplomatic stage, symbolizing resilience and international solidarity.

President Nechirvan Barzani's presence at such a pivotal cultural event underscored the Kurdistan Region’s active role in international diplomacy and its commitment to fostering global partnerships—particularly with Western nations like France, which has consistently supported the Region through political, humanitarian, and cultural engagement.

France’s ongoing role in the Kurdistan Region

France has maintained a robust diplomatic presence in the Kurdistan Region for years, supporting reconstruction, security cooperation, and cultural preservation efforts. In recent years, Paris has also emphasized the importance of Kurdish inclusion in broader regional peace processes and has been a vocal advocate for the rights of Iraq’s diverse communities.

Consul General Braem’s message in Erbil reaffirmed that Paris is not only a longstanding ally, but a committed partner in shaping a stable and inclusive future for the Kurdistan Region and its people.