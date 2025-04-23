Kurdistan’s National Prayer Day Affirms Unity in Diversity, Says KDP Senior Official

Speaking during the event, Dr. Hemin Hawrami noted that the occasion was not merely a religious gathering but a symbolic expression of the Kurdistan Region’s steadfast commitment to peaceful coexistence among its diverse religious and ethnic communities.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a ceremony held on Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region marked its National Prayer Breakfast Day with a powerful message of unity, coexistence, and multicultural harmony. Dr. Hemin Hawrami, a senior member of the Piltburo of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), addressed the gathering with remarks that emphasized the ceremony’s broader political and societal significance beyond the religious scope.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Hawrami noted that the occasion was not merely a religious gathering but a symbolic expression of the Kurdistan Region’s steadfast commitment to peaceful coexistence among its diverse religious and ethnic communities. He described the prayer ceremony as one that “transcends all boundaries,” reaffirming the Region’s openness and unity.

Hawrami stressed the importance of acknowledging and celebrating Kurdistan’s multicultural and multi-religious composition. He said the strength of the Kurdistan Region lies in its diversity and in its people’s ability to embrace these differences with mutual respect and harmony. According to him, the gathering served to highlight the inclusive spirit of Kurdistan and the commitment to fostering an environment in which all identities are valued.

Welcoming attendees to what he described as “the land of peace, coexistence, and respect,” Hawrami expressed gratitude for their participation and underscored that Kurdistan has long embodied a model of religious and ethnic tolerance. He referenced the symbolic coexistence of mosques and churches standing side by side, emphasizing that this is not just a visual reality, but a reflection of Kurdistan’s deeper values of reconciliation, democracy, and adherence to the rule of law.

He also highlighted that throughout its history, the people of Kurdistan have made considerable sacrifices in pursuit of noble values and long-term aspirations. It is through these sacrifices, he stated, that the Region has emerged resilient, united, and committed to preserving these ideals for future generations.

Hawrami concluded by affirming that National Prayer Breakfats Day is a celebration of shared hope and collective determination, and that gatherings such as this serve to fortify Kurdistan’s social fabric amid regional and global uncertainties.