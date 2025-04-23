'Heart Full of Respect, Heart Full of Peace,' Heger Praises Coexistence in Kurdistan

Speaking at the Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast Day ceremony, the former Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger described the room as being “full of great leaders” and emphasized the importance of meeting in a spirit of cooperation, understanding, and shared values.

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Former Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger delivered a powerful message of peace, faith, and mutual respect during Kurdistan’s first National Prayer Breakfast Day, which brought together political, religious, and international leaders in a show of unity across belief systems and borders.

Addressing the attendees on Wednesday morning, Heger opened his speech by expressing his deep appreciation to the Kurdistan Region’s leadership for organizing what he called a “historic and crucial” event. He acknowledged that the gathering took place at a time when the world, and particularly the region, is marked by profound uncertainty and conflict.

Heger extended heartfelt gratitude to the Kurdistan Regional Government and all participants for making the prayer breakfast a reality. He described the room as being “full of great leaders” and emphasized the importance of meeting in a spirit of cooperation, understanding, and shared values.

Reflecting on his time in Kurdistan, Heger noted the warmth and generosity with which he and other guests had been welcomed. He said the atmosphere of the gathering—rich with open hearts, respect, and peace—embodied the values the modern world so desperately needs. These values, he stressed, include mutual cooperation, compassion, and a commitment to peace.

He invited attendees to engage on two levels: the natural human level and the divine spiritual level. As people of faith, he said, those gathered were called to not only connect with each other but also with God. Heger emphasized that the power of such unity—across cultures, religions, and nations—could send a strong message to the world: that human beings can indeed come together in mutual respect and faith.

Heger called on the audience to keep their hearts open not only to one another, as they already had by attending the event, but also to God. He described this dual openness as a “great sign” that people can unite in faith and purpose, forming a spiritual and moral front against the divisions that plague the world.

On behalf of the advisory board for the inaugural Kurdistan Prayer Breakfast Day, Heger concluded his speech with a personal message to the people of Kurdistan: "You are, and you have, friends in us." His parting words served as a reminder of the bonds being forged between the Kurdistan Region and international partners who recognize the significance of such efforts toward unity and spiritual diplomacy.

The inaugural Kurdish Prayer Breakfast marked a new chapter in the Kurdistan Region’s efforts to promote coexistence, dialogue, and international friendship. Heger’s message, resonating with themes of faith and fraternity, underscored the global significance of the event and the values it seeks to uphold.