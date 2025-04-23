Ezidi Mir: President Barzani’s Policy Strengthened Coexistence and Elevated Ezidi Role in Kurdistan

“President Barzani’s commitment to coexistence, fraternity, and mutual respect among communities has played a crucial role in shaping Kurdistan into a haven of harmony,” Mir Tahseen Beg said.

14 hours ago

By Ahora Qadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mir (prince) Hazim Tahseen Beg, the spiritual leader of the Ezidi community, lauded President Masoud Barzani’s inclusive and rights-based policies during Wednesday’s National Prayer Breakfast Day in Erbil, stating that Barzani’s unwavering support for religious freedom and minority rights has empowered the Ezidis to live with greater dignity and stability in the Kurdistan Region.

Delivering his remarks at the interfaith gathering held under the theme “Toward Unity in Faith,” the Mir hailed Kurdistan’s unique atmosphere of tolerance and pluralism, noting that the Region under Barzani’s guidance has become a regional and international model of peaceful coexistence.

Freedom, dignity, and political inclusion

“President Barzani’s commitment to coexistence, fraternity, and mutual respect among communities has played a crucial role in shaping Kurdistan into a haven of harmony,” Mir Tahseen Beg said, adding that his support has enabled Ezidis to rebuild their lives with renewed hope after enduring genocide and displacement.

He emphasized that the Kurdistan Region has provided Ezidis with meaningful opportunities to participate in both political and societal spheres, reflecting a vision of democracy that recognizes and protects the rights of all components.

A democratic model that breaks barriers

Highlighting the transformative nature of the Region’s democratic experience, Mir Tahseen Beg noted that Kurdistan’s governance structure “has created an open environment where all communities can engage in decision-making and demand their rights—ensuring justice and equality.”

He pointed to the Ezidi community’s representation in the Kurdistan Parliament and the establishment of cultural and social institutions focused on preserving and promoting Ezidi heritage as milestones of this inclusive approach.

“These steps have helped dispel long-standing misconceptions about Ezidis, fostering understanding within society and reaffirming our rightful place in Kurdistan’s diverse fabric,” he stated.

A safe haven for all faiths and identities

Concluding his address, Mir Tahseen Beg stressed that the continuation of such policies would further solidify the Kurdistan Region’s role as a bastion of peaceful coexistence and intercommunal respect.

“The ongoing commitment to this path of coexistence not only enhances stability,” he said, “but ensures that Kurdistan remains a safe and welcoming home for all religions and ethnicities.”

The ceremony was attended by President Masoud Barzani, high-ranking Iraqi and Kurdish officials, international parliamentarians, and representatives of governments from the United States, Europe, and the Middle East—further reinforcing the Region’s reputation as a beacon of pluralism in a turbulent region.