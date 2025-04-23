Ali al-Qurrawi: Kurdistan’s Spirit of Coexistence Is a Rare Light in a Fragmented Region

“When we hold religious ceremonies in Kurdistan, I feel as though I am in the sanctity of Karbala,” Sheikh Ali Al-Qarawi said. “Such reverence reflects the spiritual and intellectual diversity embedded in this region.”

13 hours ago

By Ahora Qadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sheikh Ali Al-Qarawi, Representative of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein, delivered a stirring speech during Kurdistan’s inaugural National Prayer Breakfast Day on Wednesday, praising the Kurdistan Region as a singular example of spiritual coexistence and cultural harmony in the Middle East.

Addressing an audience that included President Masoud Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, regional and federal leaders, and international delegates from Europe, the United States, and the Middle East, al-Qurrawi called the ceremony “a testament to the soul of Kurdistan.”

"This region embodies the true meaning of unity"

“I have attended numerous conferences around the world,” al-Qurrawi said, “but I have not seen anything quite like what I witnessed here. This land breathes coexistence.”

He thanked the leadership of President Barzani and the Kurdistan Regional Government for fostering an environment where all faiths are not only welcomed but respected. “What we see here is not a slogan. It is a lived reality, rooted in genuine respect and profound human values,” he said.

A tribute to Sayyid Sistani and spiritual resilience

In his remarks, al-Qurrawi also paid tribute to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, describing him as “a man of peace and humility, with intellectual and spiritual strength that resonates far beyond borders.”

He reflected on his own experience as the religious authority’s representative in Kurdistan over the past eight years, praising the coordination with the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs and the support of various government institutions in commemorating religious events.

“When we hold religious ceremonies in Kurdistan, I feel as though I am in the sanctity of Karbala,” he said. “Such reverence reflects the spiritual and intellectual diversity embedded in this region.”

Mosques as sanctuaries for the persecuted

Al-Qurrawi recalled how, during the rise of ISIS, mosques in Kurdistan opened their doors to displaced Yazidis and Christians—an act he described as unprecedented in Islamic history.

“No other place in the Islamic world saw mosques close their doors to worship so they could shelter the persecuted. This only happened in Kurdistan. That speaks volumes about this land’s character,” he declared.

The wisdom of Imam Ali and the fragrance of unity

Quoting Imam Ali “People are either your brothers in faith or your equals in humanity” al-Qurrawi likened Kurdistan to a fragrant garden of faiths, producing the perfume of Iraq’s true identity.

“This beautiful garden releases a scent called Iraq—a fragrance that, when nurtured in peace, can fill the entire world,” he said. “Despite all the bloodshed and destruction in Palestine, Syria, Yemen, and other parts of the Muslim world, Kurdistan stands as a force for peace and cultural resilience.”

Kurdistan as a haven of unity and peace

Al-Qurrawi reminded the audience that during the darkest chapters of Iraqi history—from the tyranny of Saddam Hussein to the horrors of ISIS—Kurdistan was a refuge for all. “When others closed their borders, Kurdistan opened its arms.”

He concluded with a heartfelt message of appreciation to the organizers and the leadership of the Region. “Here in this hall, Muslims from all sects are breaking bread together—not just sharing food, but sharing humanity.”

With a final blessing of peace, he said: “May the fragrance of Kurdistan’s coexistence spread across all of Iraq and beyond. May this land always remain a sanctuary for the soul.”