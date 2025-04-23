Mandaean Leader at National Day of Prayer: “Kurdistan Has Become a Homeland of Mercy and Dialogue”

“brothers in humanity from across the globe, this is more than a symbolic moment—it is a living message that peace begins with respect, and that unity is born in the soil of diversity,” Satar Jabar al-Hilu added.

12 hours ago

By Ahora Qadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Satar Jabar al-Hilu, worldwide head of the Mandaean Sabian faith, delivered a moving speech at the inaugural National Prayer Breakfast Day in Erbil on Wednesday, underscoring the essential role of dialogue and mutual respect in confronting hatred and ignorance. His remarks highlighted the significance of the Kurdistan Region as a sanctuary of interreligious harmony and human compassion in a region often marred by division.

The event, held under the theme “Toward Unity in Faith,” was attended by President Masoud Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, senior officials from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and delegates from Europe, the Middle East, and the United States.

A tribute to humanity and shared grief

Opening his remarks in the name of the “Great Living One (God),” al-Hilu extended heartfelt condolences to the Christian community and humanity at large for the passing of Pope Francis, whom he described as “a man of peace.”

“We are united today not only by prayer, but by a common hope for coexistence,” he said. “Hatred, which so often breeds violence, is rooted in ignorance—of one another’s faiths, cultures, and histories. Understanding and empathy are our only path forward.”

Kurdistan as a beacon of sanctuary and dignity

Al-Hilu expressed profound gratitude to the Kurdistan Regional Government for its unwavering support of the Mandaean community, particularly during times of crisis. “Thank you for standing with us during our hardest hours,” he said, acknowledging the safety and dignity of his community has found in Kurdistan while much of Iraq descended into sectarian turmoil.

He praised the Region’s leadership for hosting a day that gathered “brothers in humanity from across the globe” in a shared commitment to peace. “This is more than a symbolic moment—it is a living message that peace begins with respect, and that unity is born in the soil of diversity,” he added.

Justice rooted in mercy: a call for a dignified life

Al-Hilu invoked the ethical core of his faith, reminding the audience that “justice based on mercy is the path that must be followed to secure a dignified life for all.” He emphasized that true coexistence is not a passive condition, but an active pursuit requiring courage, openness, and an unwavering belief in the sanctity of the human soul.

A testament to Kurdistan’s pluralistic ethos

As one of the region’s most vulnerable and historically persecuted religious communities, the presence of the Mandaeans at such a high-level interfaith event was, in itself, a profound statement.

“Kurdistan,” al-Hilu said, “has not only provided us with refuge—it has embraced our identity, protected our faith, and reminded the world that Iraq’s pluralism is not dead, but alive here.”

He concluded with an appeal for continued solidarity and prayer. “Thank you for this invitation—thank you for this opportunity to stand together, hand in hand, as people of faith and as stewards of peace.”