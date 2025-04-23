Nechirvan Barzani: Let the National Prayer Breakfast Become the Voice of All Who Believe in Peace

“Kurdistan will always remain a homeland of pluralism, coexistence, and respect for diversity,” said Pres Nechirvan Barzani.

By Ahora Qadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a stirring address at the inaugural National Prayer Breakfast Day in Erbil, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his hope that the event will evolve into an annual tradition fostering a culture of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect—while amplifying the voice of all who believe in peace, both as leaders and as partners in humanity.

Speaking before an audience of global dignitaries, including President Masoud Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Iraqi and Kurdish leaders, international parliamentarians, and representatives from the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, President Barzani emphasized that “Kurdistan will always remain a homeland of pluralism, coexistence, and respect for diversity.”

A lasting tradition for peace and unity

“We hope this National Prayer Breakfast becomes a lasting tradition,” Barzani stated, “a collective voice for those who champion peace and shared responsibility—one that strengthens societal trust and reinforces our joint commitment to peaceful coexistence.”

He described the gathering—held under the banner “Toward Unity in Faith”—as a reflection of Kurdistan’s deep-seated values, shaped by decades of resilience, openness, and hospitality toward all ethnic and religious groups.

Kurdistan: A proven model of diversity and respect

Over the years, Barzani said, the Kurdistan Region has stood as a real-world model for protecting religious freedoms, embracing pluralism, and creating a secure and peaceful environment for all communities—regardless of faith or ethnicity.

“This commitment to peace is rooted in our unwavering belief in the inherent dignity of every human being,” he said, “and in the conviction that respect for this dignity must transcend all divisions.”

From values to policy: institutionalizing coexistence

Barzani stressed that these values must be more than abstract ideals. “They become meaningful only when they are enshrined in public policy, taught in our educational systems, upheld through justice, and nurtured through interfaith and intercultural cooperation.”

“In Kurdistan,” he added, “we are fully committed to this path—and we pursue it seriously and without interruption.”

An interfaith beacon in a turbulent region

The National Prayer Breakfast Day marks a new chapter in the Kurdistan Region’s ongoing efforts to lead by moral example in a region often fragmented by conflict. The initiative reflects Kurdistan’s aspiration to offer more than refuge—it offers vision, moral clarity, and a shared spiritual compass.

As prayers echoed across the gathering hall, so too did a message that resonated far beyond its walls: that peace is possible when built upon trust, mutual recognition, and a steadfast commitment to shared humanity. And in President Nechirvan’s words, “that message begins here, in Kurdistan.”