Iraq’s Deputy Parliament Speaker: Kurdistan Has Become a Cradle of Coexistence

11 hours ago

By Ahora Qadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mohsen al-Mandalawi, on Wednesday described the Kurdistan Region as “a platform for peaceful coexistence and shared life,” emphasizing its transformative role in promoting intercommunal harmony and rejecting extremism.

His remarks came during the National Prayer Breakfast Day held in Erbil on Wednesday, under the theme “Toward Unity in Faith”. The landmark event drew the attendance of President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, high-ranking Iraqi and Kurdish officials, as well as lawmakers and dignitaries from the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East.

Erbil: A City of Brotherhood and Peace

“Today, Erbil stands as the city of brotherhood and peace,” Mandalawi declared, offering his gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of this unique interfaith gathering.

“At a time when voices of division are rising globally, and polarization is deepening, we are here in Kurdistan to say: despite all challenges, we are a people who believe in peace, who choose life.”

From the wreckage of extremism to the wisdom of experience

Reflecting on Iraq’s past, Mandalawi noted that the nation has endured waves of violence, terrorism, and suffering—but insisted that the will of its people has proven stronger than the darkness that once engulfed them.

“We’ve learned from history that true victory does not come through wars, but through wisdom—through the ability to honor and embrace our differences,” he said.

Kurdistan’s legacy of leadership in coexistence

The deputy speaker commended the Kurdistan Region for shaping what he called “a luminous chapter” in the journey toward national reconciliation, led with foresight and humility.

“Kurdistan, under wise leadership, has transformed itself into a hub for unity—a safe space for pluralism and mutual understanding. Its success is not only regional but carries a human and moral message to all of Iraq,” he said.

Rejecting discrimination, embracing equality

Mandalawi called on international institutions and communities to support the model of coexistence embodied by Kurdistan, and to reject all forms of hatred, racism, and sectarianism.

“There is no difference between one human and another. Let us live together without conflict or division. Let us build a new world—one rooted in respect, no matter our religion, belief, or background.”

A call to humanity from the heart of Kurdistan

Concluding his remarks, Mandalawi emphasized that gatherings like the National Prayer Breakfast Day must serve as reminders of shared human dignity and collective responsibility.

“Let Kurdistan’s message be clear: in the face of extremism and fragmentation, there exists another path—a path of hope, unity, and peace,” he said.

As participants from across the globe broke bread and offered prayers together in Erbil, the ceremony affirmed the Kurdistan Region’s place not only as a sanctuary for the persecuted but as a global voice for peace in a fractured world.