Khamis al-Khanjar from Erbil: Faith Was Meant to Elevate Humanity, Not Divide It

8 hours ago

By Ahora Qadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – During the inaugural National Prayer Breakfast Day in Erbil on Wednesday, the head of Iraq’s Sovereignty Alliance, Khamis al-Khanjar, described the gathering not as a political or religious ritual, but as a universal call to reaffirm the role of faith in uplifting, uniting, and dignifying humanity.

Standing before hundreds of regional and international figures, including President Masoud Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, senior Iraqi officials, global lawmakers, diplomats, and faith leaders from across the world, Khanjar underscored the singular nature of the moment.

A gathering beyond religion and politics

“This is not a routine ceremony,” Khanjar said. “We stand here today—not as followers of divergent religious or political beliefs, but as brothers and sisters in our shared humanity, united by faith, compassion, coexistence, and mutual dignity.”

Framing the breakfast not just as an event, but a civilizational statement, he continued:

“Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast is more than a symbolic act—it is a timeless message that faith, regardless of its language or ritual, is a force that unites, not divides. Religions, in their essence, were never meant to sow discord, but to raise the human spirit.”

Kurdistan: A model for embracing difference

Khanjar praised the Kurdistan Region for what he called a “living example” of peaceful pluralism.

“Kurdistan has proven itself to be a land of coexistence, where diversity is not met with fear, but embraced with respect; where difference is not suppressed, but engaged through dialogue,” he stated.

He commended the leadership of Kurdistan for creating a space where such a diverse, faith-driven diplomatic initiative could flourish.

Toward a new spiritual and political ethos

“As we gather here today,” Khanjar said, “we are laying the foundation for a new spiritual and diplomatic tradition—one based on respect, guided by faith, and aimed at transforming politics into a bridge for peace, rather than an arena for conflict.”

His remarks echoed the overarching theme of the day: “Toward Unity in Faith”, emphasizing that such initiatives must be rooted in human values that transcend geopolitics and sectarian divides.

A unique event, a universal message

The National Prayer Breakfast Day was held for the first time in the Kurdistan Region, marking a milestone in the region’s ongoing efforts to institutionalize peaceful coexistence. Unlike similar events held elsewhere, the Erbil gathering brought together participants from multiple faiths, not just one—a reflection of the region’s commitment to interfaith inclusivity.

More than 400 figures took part in the ceremony, including high-level political, religious, and cultural leaders from across Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

This historic event served as a tribute to the coexistence deeply embedded in the social fabric of Kurdistan—and, as Khanjar asserted, as a reminder that faith must be a platform for building bridges, not barriers.