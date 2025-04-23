Nadine Maenza to Kurdistan24: Prayer and Pluralism in Kurdistan Set a Model for the Entire Region

It’s wonderful to see KRG's government stand up for religious freedom, include leaders from around the world, also leaders from their own communities We have a truly remarkable mix of people standing for peace and social cohesion which is what all the people in the region really want.” said Maenza

7 hours ago

By Ahora Qadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the sidelines of the Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast Day in Erbil on Wednesday, Nadine Maenza, President of the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Secretariat, hailed the Kurdistan Region as a powerful model of interfaith harmony, describing the event as “a beautiful moment” that reflects a deeper commitment to religious coexistence, human dignity, and regional peacebuilding.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, Maenza said the Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast in Erbil had successfully brought together global dignitaries and local leaders in a shared message of unity:

“It’s wonderful to see this government stand up for religious freedom, include leaders from around the world, but also leaders from their own communities… We have a truly remarkable mix of people standing for peace and social cohesion—which is what all the people in the region really want.”

“No Peace Without Social Cohesion”

Maenza emphasized that true stability in the Middle East cannot be achieved without addressing the core issue of sectarian division.

“We can’t have peace and stability, especially in this region, if there isn’t that social cohesion among the different religious communities,” she said, noting that in places like Syria and Damascus, years of sectarian conflict have left deep scars that still require healing.

In contrast, she praised the Kurdistan Region for actively maintaining harmony among its religious groups and for ensuring that leaders continue to speak publicly about the importance of inclusion.

Faith Without Division

Maenza rejected the notion that living peacefully with those of other faiths means compromising religious conviction.

“It’s not compromising your religion to live in peace with neighbors who believe differently,” she explained. “Our differences are what make this beautiful. We don’t become less religious by working together—we maintain our full beliefs while still affirming the human dignity of others.”

The act of praying together across religious lines, she added, sends a profound message that unity is achievable without theological conformity.

“Even though we’re praying together, we’re not necessarily agreeing with each other’s beliefs—and that’s what makes it even more beautiful. We can all be deeply religious people and still live in peace with one another.”

A Model for the Middle East

Describing the Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast Day as both “a spiritual and diplomatic innovation,” Maenza said she hopes similar initiatives will be replicated in other capitals across the region.

“The Kurdish people are showing that they believe in coexistence, they believe in tolerance, and they believe in modeling peace and stability not only for themselves, but for the broader Middle East,” she said. “This event—with its policy discussions—offers a unique and hopeful way to inspire unity.”

The Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast Day, held for the first time in Erbil, brought together more than 400 religious, political, and cultural leaders from across Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States. Under the banner “Toward Unity in Faith,” the event highlighted Kurdistan’s unique role as a beacon of tolerance and inclusion in a region often fractured by sectarian divisions.

In closing, Maenza noted, “This gathering proves that strong religious identity and deep mutual respect are not only compatible—but essential—for building a peaceful future.”