A Voice for Peace and Coexistence: Dr. Jerry Pattengale Hails Kurdistan Region as Model for Interfaith Harmony

16 hours ago

By Ahora Qadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the sidelines of the inaugural National Prayer Breakfast Day held in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Professor Dr. Jerry Pattengale, a distinguished religious scholar and global advocate for interfaith understanding, commended the Region’s efforts in advancing peaceful coexistence, describing the event as a “beautiful moment” that transcends religious and political boundaries.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24, Dr. Pattengale, who serves as President of the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Secretariat, expressed deep admiration for the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to religious freedom and societal cohesion.

“It's wonderful to see this government stand up for religious freedom and include leaders from around the world and their own communities,” Dr. Pattengale said. “It’s encouraging to hear leaders give such inspirational speeches and take brave stands on such an important topic.”

A Journey of Sacrifice and Hope

Having traveled over 30 hours to attend the event, Pattengale reflected on the historical resilience of the Kurdish people and the significance of their efforts toward a peaceful future.

“It would’ve been worth it even if it was 300 hours,” he noted, emphasizing that the Kurdish people’s struggle spans generations. “You are a people who have taken a 300-generation journey to reach this point.”

Addressing the powerful symbolism of Kurdish President Masoud Barzani hosting a prayer breakfast that brought together diverse religious and ethnic leaders, Pattengale said:

“There was real excitement as respected leaders from many traditions stood together. Even with their different faiths, the message from your national leader was clear: peaceful coexistence is a benevolent act and a national value.”

Kurdistan as a Beacon for the Middle East

Describing the Region as a “paradise of peaceful coexistence,” Pattengale emphasized that the gathering sends a powerful message to the broader Middle East.

“This is a beautiful life-affirming day,” he stated. “When I see what took place here, the steps taken toward harmony, I believe it gives hope to the entire region.”

He praised the fact that people from America and Europe are engaging with Kurdistan’s experience, stating, “It reminds us that people from around the world can come to your city and enjoy meaningful conversations with people of character.”

A Call to Future Generations

As conflicts rooted in religious divides continue to plague the region, Pattengale underscored the need for a new narrative.

“Though we all worship one God, too often people fight in His name. We need to teach the next generation that religious belief does not require division. Evil done in the name of God must be called out.”

He stressed that the real enemy—such as ISIS—unites people of different faiths in their shared rejection of extremism. “You’ve fought together, you’ve protected each other, and that’s the noble path we must follow.”

A Moral Responsibility for the International Community

While acknowledging that the Kurdistan Region does not yet enjoy statehood, Pattengale affirmed that its model for religious and ethnic coexistence warrants international support.

“Kurdistan may not be a recognized state, but it is a sanctuary,” he said. “It welcomes Jews and non-Jews, Kurds and non-Kurds alike. You are showing the world that hope knows no boundaries.”

He called on major global powers and international institutions such as the United Nations to recognize and protect the unique harmony flourishing in the Kurdistan Region.

“The UN should be watching what’s happening here,” Pattengale insisted. “This is a blueprint for peace.”

A Story Worth Telling

Dr. Pattengale, who is currently under contract to write several books, revealed his intent to document the remarkable story of the Kurdistan Region.

“I’ve been taking notes throughout my visit and interviewing many people,” he said. “Something special is happening in Kurdistan, and it deserves to be shared with the world.”

As the prayer breakfast concluded, one message echoed above all others: faith, when practiced with dignity and compassion, can be a powerful force for unity. And in that spirit, the Kurdistan Region has once again positioned itself as a vital voice for peace in a fractured region.