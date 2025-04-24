Justice for Victims: Kurdistan PM, Dutch Envoy Discuss Genocide and Terror Crimes

The Prime Minister praised the Dutch official’s dedication to documenting these crimes and supporting efforts to hold perpetrators accountable.

15 hours ago

By Dler Mohammed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday welcomed Simon Minks, the Netherlands’ Special Envoy for Combating Terrorism, Violent Extremism, and International Crimes, to discuss efforts in pursuing justice for victims of genocide and terrorism in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed his deep appreciation for Minks' years of work on cases related to genocide and terrorism, particularly those involving the former Iraqi regime’s use of chemical weapons and the atrocities committed by ISIS against the Yezidi community. The Prime Minister praised the Dutch official’s dedication to documenting these crimes and supporting efforts to hold perpetrators accountable.

They also reviewed the historical record of genocidal crimes in Kurdistan and Iraq, underlining the urgent need to prosecute those responsible and to ensure that justice is served. Barzani emphasized the importance of continued international cooperation in achieving justice for the victims and reinforcing accountability as a deterrent against future atrocities.

The Kurdistan Region has long been the site of some of the most heinous crimes in recent Iraqi history, from Saddam Hussein’s chemical attacks on Kurdish civilians in the 1980s to ISIS's 2014 genocide against the Yezidi Kurds. International efforts, including those led by the Netherlands, have been instrumental in documenting evidence, pursuing war crime charges, and supporting transitional justice. Thursday’s meeting underscores the enduring global commitment to justice and human rights, particularly in post-conflict societies seeking peace and reconciliation.