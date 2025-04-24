President Barzani at Yale: ‘Genocide Aimed to Destroy the Will of a People Whose Only Crime Was Wanting to Live in Peace’

"Being without an independent state has made the Kurds to face annihilation and was unable as it is needed to prevent themselves from the aggression and animosity of the adversaries," President Masoud Barzani.

14 hours ago

By Dler Mohammed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A powerful message from President Masoud Barzani was delivered on his behalf at an international academic conference titled “History and Legacy of the Kurdish Genocide”, held on Wednesday at Yale University in the U.S. state of Connecticut.

The event was organized by the Genocide Studies Program at the Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies, and took place at the university’s Greenberg Conference Center. It brought together scholars, policymakers, and human rights advocates to examine the atrocities committed against the Kurdish people during the rule of Iraq’s former Baath regime.

In his statement, President Barzani extended his “appreciation and gratitude” to Yale University and the organizers for choosing a subject of deep historical and emotional significance to the Kurdish people. He described the conference as “a valuable step and initiative to achieve historical justice and responsibility by revealing the facts.”

Barzani recounted the decades of persecution faced by the Kurds, beginning with the failure of the Iraqi state to honor its original agreement of partnership with the Kurdish nation. He emphasized that what began as political and civil marginalization escalated into a full-fledged genocide during Saddam Hussein’s regime.

He detailed major atrocities including the deportation of Faily Kurds, the 1983 Barzani disappearance, the Halabja chemical attack in 1988, and the Anfal campaign, which resulted in the death of more than 182,000 Kurdish civilians and the destruction of over 4,500 villages.

“The only aim of genocide was to annihilate the Kurds,” the statement read. “The aim was to destroy the will of the Kurdish people who only ask for freedom and improvement of their lives.”

Barzani called on the international academic and human rights communities to continue their efforts to document these crimes and ensure they are never forgotten or repeated. He expressed readiness on behalf of Kurdish institutions to cooperate fully by providing evidence and historical documentation.

“We hope that this conference will be a start point for an extended scientific effort about genocide and the exchange of scientific information between us,” he said, adding that it could also help “establish facts, justice, and historical responsibility as being the three essential criteria for achieving a better future.”

Below is the full transcript of President Masoud Barzani’s statement:



Transcript of President Masoud Barzani’s Speech: