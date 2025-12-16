President Masoud Barzani Congratulates Zakho SC After Fans Win Historic FIFA Best Fan Award

In a phone call with Guhdar Shekho, Supervisor of the Zakho Independent Administration, President Barzani praised the people of Zakho for the achievement, describing it as a source of pride for the entire Kurdistan.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani has congratulated the people of Kurdistan, with special recognition for the residents of Zakho, following Zakho SC fans’ historic win of the FIFA Best Fan Award.

In a phone call with Guhdar Shekho, Supervisor of the Zakho Independent Administration, President Barzani praised the people of Zakho for the achievement, describing it as a source of pride for the entire Kurdistan. He extended his congratulations to all the people of Kurdistan, emphasizing the significance of the award for the region’s sporting and humanitarian image.

FIFA announced on Tuesday that Zakho SC supporters received the highest number of votes worldwide, earning them the title of Best Fans of the Year. The fans were nominated on November 6 in recognition of a widely celebrated humanitarian gesture.

On May 13, ahead of a match against Al-Hudud Club, Zakho supporters threw nearly 30,000 children’s toys onto the pitch. The toys were later collected and distributed to sick children across the region. FIFA praised the initiative as reflecting “a humanitarian spirit recognized in Kurdistan, Iraq, and Asia.”

The gesture resonated strongly across the Kurdistan Region, where sporting achievements often carry broader social and cultural meaning, reinforcing values of community, unity, and resilience.

The FIFA Best Fan Award, established in 2016, honors football supporters around the world who demonstrate exceptional passion and humanitarian commitment.