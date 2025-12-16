PM Masrour Barzani Meets Leader of Syria’s Tomorrow Movement in Erbil

Both sides underscored the importance of safeguarding and respecting the rights of the Kurdish people, alongside the rights of all communities in Syria.

8 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Tuesday with Ahmad Jarba, leader of Syria’s Tomorrow Movement, to discuss the latest developments in Syria and the wider region, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting focused on the evolving political and security situation in Syria, as well as regional dynamics of mutual concern. Both sides underscored the importance of safeguarding and respecting the rights of the Kurdish people, alongside the rights of all communities in Syria.

The discussions reflected a shared emphasis on inclusivity, stability, and coexistence, amid ongoing efforts to address the challenges facing Syria and the region.

Jarba was formerly the president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces from 2013-2014. He was also a former general in the Syrian Army, before defecting to the Free Syrian Army at the onset of the civil war.

In March 2016, Jarba founded Syria's Tomorrow Movement in Cairo. It is a pro-democracy secular opposition group in Syria. It is supported by several exiled Syrian opposition groups.