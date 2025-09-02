Erdogan Urges U.S. to Reverse Visa Ban on Palestinian Officials Attending UN General Assembly

Erdogan calls Washington’s move “contrary to the UN’s founding principles” as tensions rise over Palestinian representation and France pushes for state recognition.

2025-09-02 15:33

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called on the United States to reconsider its decision to deny visas to members of the Palestinian Authority (PA), including President Mahmoud Abbas, who were scheduled to attend the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Speaking to Turkish journalists on his return from China, where he attended a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Erdogan criticized Washington’s move as incompatible with the very purpose of the UN, AFP reported.

“We believe that the decision should be revised as soon as possible,” he said, stressing that the exclusion undermines the international body’s role as a platform for all nations and peoples.

The U.S. decision, announced by a State Department official over the weekend, will bar Abbas and around 80 Palestinian officials from participating in this month’s UNGA. The move comes as France is spearheading a diplomatic campaign to gain broader international recognition for a Palestinian state, a step strongly opposed by Israel and its allies.

The Trump administration’s decision further underscores its alignment with Israel, as the latter wages a war against Hamas in Gaza. Israeli leaders have long resisted international pressure to recognize Palestinian statehood, often equating the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority with Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip.

Erdogan, a staunch critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies, once again accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza, framing the visa denial as part of a wider effort to marginalize Palestinian voices on the global stage.

The U.S. decision to block Palestinian participation at the UN General Assembly represents a significant departure from established diplomatic norms. Historically, the UNGA has served as a platform where Palestinian leaders could voice their aspirations for statehood, with Mahmoud Abbas addressing the forum on several occasions since the early 2000s.

This year’s exclusion coincides with a renewed international debate over the recognition of a Palestinian state, led by France, which has urged European and global partners to advance the cause amid escalating violence in Gaza.

Türkiye, under Erdogan’s leadership, has consistently positioned itself as a vocal defender of Palestinian rights. In response to the Israel–Gaza conflict, Turkey has significantly stepped up actions against Israeli interests. As of August 29, 2025, Türkiye announced the closure of its airspace to Israeli government and military-related cargo flights and barred Israeli ships from entering its ports.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed these moves, emphasizing a complete halt to direct trade with Israel, including a prohibition on Israeli vessels and military-related cargo transiting Turkish territory. These decisions expand on earlier trade suspensions implemented in May 2024 and reflect a broader diplomatic retaliation by Ankara against Israel’s military actions in Gaza

The controversy also comes against the backdrop of deepening rifts within the international community over the Gaza war, with Western allies increasingly divided on how to balance Israel’s security concerns with the humanitarian issue unfolding in the enclave.