Kurdistan Region President, U.S. CENTCOM Commander Discuss Security and Anti-ISIS Cooperation

The meeting centered on U.S. relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with particular emphasis on security and military cooperation.

2025-09-02 18:34

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday received Admiral Brad Cooper, newly appointed Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), along with a high-level delegation of senior military officials and advisors, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The meeting centered on U.S. relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with particular emphasis on security and military cooperation. Both sides discussed the continued threat posed by ISIS to regional stability in Iraq and Syria and highlighted the importance of ongoing U.S. assistance in bolstering defense capabilities.

President Barzani expressed appreciation for Washington’s support in the fight against ISIS, underscoring the training and aid provided to the Peshmerga forces, as well as U.S. backing for reforms within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and efforts to unify the Peshmerga. He reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the United States.

Admiral Cooper, in turn, praised the Kurdistan Region’s role in the global fight against ISIS and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as strategic allies. He stressed the importance of deepening cooperation to combat terrorism and fully eliminate ISIS.

The statement concluded that both parties agreed on the need for continued coordination to ensure lasting security and stability in Iraq and the wider region.

The U.S.-led coalition has partnered with Peshmerga forces since 2014, when ISIS seized large swaths of territory across Iraq and Syria. While the group lost its territorial “caliphate” in 2017, ISIS remnants remain active in remote areas, carrying out insurgent-style attacks that continue to threaten civilians and security forces.

The Kurdistan Region has played a frontline role in the fight against ISIS, with Peshmerga forces often working alongside coalition troops. Washington continues to provide training, equipment, and advisory support to enhance the Peshmerga’s capabilities, including ongoing reforms aimed at unifying the force under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.

CENTCOM regularly engages with Iraqi and Kurdish leaders as part of U.S. efforts to maintain regional stability, prevent an ISIS resurgence, and counter wider security threats across the Middle East.

The coalition's ongoing support reflects the shared goal of ensuring that ISIS cannot regain a foothold in the region. By strengthening the Peshmerga's capabilities and fostering collaboration between Iraqi and Kurdish forces, the U.S. aims to promote long-term security and counter emerging threats in the area.