Afrini judge to Kurdistan 24: Judicial Transfers are a tool to push judges to resign and exclude Kurds.

Afrin judge tells Kurdistan24 judicial transfers are a tool to push Kurdish judges to resign and exclude them from the system. He claims the move undermines property restitution efforts and violates Syria’s new constitution.

12 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan 24, a source closely tied to the Afrin Judicial Complex, who requested anonymity due to fears for his safety, voiced grave concerns over the sweeping transfers imposed by Syria’s Ministry of Justice.

The judge described the August reshuffle—which reassigned nearly all Kurdish staff from Afrin to Aleppo and replaced them with Arab appointees—as “a disguised push to force Kurdish judges into resignation and strip them of authority.”

“Those outside Afrin may not know the details, but we live them every day,” the judge told Kurdistan 24. “Our only mission in the judiciary was to secure the rights of our people. That was our only capital.”

He recalled years of pressure, threats, and defamation campaigns prior to the regime’s collapse, yet said Kurdish judges continued their work: “We hoped the fall of the regime and the end of militias would bring a new system for Afrin. There were positive steps when Kurds such as Massoud Batal were appointed, but we were soon disappointed when we realized they spoke our language yet did not share our vision.”

Media “propaganda” masks deeper problems

The judge accused authorities of promoting selective narratives to calm public opinion. “There is propaganda in Afrin. Positive stories are published only to ease tensions,” he said.

According to him, unresolved issues—such as property seizures, extortion of Kurdish residents, and confiscated public lands including Afrin’s stadium area—have been buried due to lack of coverage. “They say homes are being returned, but in reality, the problem has not been solved in full. Many important cases remain hidden,” he said.

Commenting on the Ministry of Justice’s decree, the judge said the new structure was effectively designed to push Kurdish judges out. “Some were sent to Arab-majority regions where racism is rampant, making it impossible for them to continue. Others had their ranks downgraded after long years of service,” he said.

He cited examples:

-Judge Mohammad Abdulrahman Abdulqader, formerly Afrin’s first investigative judge, was demoted to deputy prosecutor.



-Judge Nerwoz Bakr Hisso, once Afrin’s chief prosecutor, was reassigned to the lowest-ranking civil conciliation court.



“These are positions for beginner judges, not experienced ones,” he stressed. “Judge Abdulrahman should have been promoted to a higher court, not downgraded. This is a humiliation.”

He added that some of those newly appointed “are known for corruption and were expelled more than once by the Turks, yet they are now returned to Afrin.”

Role of Kurdish judges in property restitution

When asked whether Kurdish judges played a role in restoring confiscated homes, the source was clear: “Yes, the judiciary had a major role. Often the Committee for Restitution of Rights and the Economic Committee could not resolve cases, so it was us, the judges, who returned houses and land to their rightful owners.”

He explained that many sales and rental agreements were informal, making it difficult to prove ownership. “If the judge knew the property belonged to a Kurd, it was returned. But imagine if a judge comes who does not care—he will demand documents that do not exist, delay the process, and in effect deny justice. That is already happening.”

When asked if newly appointed staff were connected to factions such as the Sultan Murad Division (al-Amshat) or al-Hamzat, the judge said: “We had no direct visibility over the factions. But if there is no direct link, it is likely that appointments were made with their approval.”

The judge argued that the transfers contradict the Syrian administration’s newly announced constitution. “Despite its flaws, the constitution promised rights for minorities and criminalized discrimination. This decision violates that principle,” he said.

He revealed that Afrin judges intend to file an official objection after Sept. 16, once the judicial holiday period ends. “We will object on several grounds,” he said. “First, Afrin’s chief justice must be from Afrin. Second, at least 60 to 70 percent of court staff should be local, Arab or Kurd. And if the decision is truly professional, why were none of us sent to lead courts elsewhere, when many of our judges are qualified?”

In his closing message, the judge appealed to both local and international audiences:

“Afrin must belong to the people of Afrin. We are not against other communities, but it is our right to have Afrini judges, Afrini police, Afrini council leaders, and Afrini directors. Rights must be restored to us. These decisions clearly carry political and ideological motives.”

He further disclosed that all Kurdish judges were excluded from prior consultations. “Every judge was contacted before the transfers except those from Afrin. We were shocked by the decree, which proves they do not care about us Kurds,” he said.

According to him, the appointments disregarded seniority and competence. “They were made purely through connections. Ironically, even Turkey once evaluated Afrin’s Kurdish judges as more professional. That alone is a catastrophe for the judiciary.”

Finally, what is your message to the local and international community?