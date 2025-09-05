President Barzani: Paris Dedication of Peshmerga St. and Park Marks Historic Day for Kurds

In a historic ceremony, Paris has dedicated a street and park to the Peshmerga, an act President Masoud Barzani called a testament to the "historic relationship" between the Kurdish and French peoples. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo praised the Peshmerga's fight for global freedom.

13 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani has defined the dedication of a street and park in Paris in honor of the Peshmerga as a "historic day" for the Kurdish people, a profound and lasting symbol of the deep and enduring relationship between the nations of Kurdistan and France. In a series of dignified ceremonies in the French capital on Friday, President Barzani, alongside Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, officially unveiled the "Path of the Peshmerga," cementing in the heart of Europe a powerful tribute to the sacrifices of the Kurdish forces.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 from inside the Paris municipality building, President Barzani expressed his profound gratitude for the gesture. "I am very happy that I have visited Paris and I thank the city's municipal council," he stated.

He described the unveiling of the Peshmerga plaque and the opening of the dedicated street as a "very important and historic act." This, he explained, "is an indicator that the relationship of the people of Kurdistan and France is historic and we will give continuation to those relationships."

The president emphasized the immense significance of the honor, stating that "naming a street in Paris with the name of Peshmerga, is a great evidence of France's giving importance to the Kurdish people." He concluded with a heartfelt message to his nation: "Today is a very important and historic day and I congratulate the people of Kurdistan for this blessed ceremony and day."

The day's events, which took place at the renowned Parc André-Citroën, were attended by a high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Region, including a number of veteran Peshmerga, as well as hundreds of guests, among them prominent political and academic figures from across France and Europe.

The ceremonies were a culmination of a suggestion made by Mayor Hidalgo, who has visited the Kurdistan Region several times and has been a strong advocate for recognizing the Peshmerga's struggle.

In a press conference, Mayor Hidalgo warmly welcomed President Barzani, recalling their first meeting in 2015 during the height of the war against ISIS.

"At that time, President Barzani warned me before I visited the border, and then I reached Erbil. This was a few months before the terrorist act of Paris," she recounted. Her words underscored the shared nature of the fight against terrorism, a battle in which the Peshmerga played a decisive frontline role.

"The President and the Peshmerga fought for the freedom of us all, as well as for all Kurds and the people of Kurdistan," Hidalgo declared. “With great joy, and for all the reasons mentioned, we have named this street in Paris the ‘Peshmerga Street.’ The story of the Peshmerga and President Barzani holds a very significant place in the history of the Kurdish people.”

The Mayor of Paris also said, “I am very pleased that today I am able once again to welcome President Barzani. This is very special for me. Moreover, we maintain a strong relationship with the Kurdish community in Paris.”

The friendship between the French and Kurdish peoples is the product of a historical relationship, stage by stage becoming more solid because of shared goals of freedom and peace. France has long been known as a friend of the Kurds, with its leaders consistently visiting the Kurdistan Region and extending a hand of assistance in times of hardship.

This bond was famously personified by Mrs. Danielle Mitterrand, wife of former French President François Mitterrand, who is affectionately known as the "mother of the Kurds."

During the mass Kurdish exodus of 1991, she visited the borders of the Kurdistan Region and witnessed firsthand the calamity that had befallen the Kurdish people, becoming a powerful and influential voice for their cause on the world stage. The Kurdish people, known for their loyalty and gratefulness, have honored her legacy in turn, naming several schools, streets, and gardens across the Kurdistan Region in her name to ensure her role is never forgotten.

Zuber Mayi, head of the French and Kurdish Friendship Association, also described the day as historic. "The opening of the Peshmerga park and the Peshmerga road in Paris the capital of France, is very important, it means that, the Peshmerga is the force and resistance of a nation," he told Kurdistan24.

He framed the gesture by France, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, as the "biggest victory for the struggle of the Kurdish nation."

For Mayi, naming a park and road after the Peshmerga in Paris is a powerful admission that it is "a patriotic army of Kurdistan," a step toward "the building of a state for Kurdistan." He urged the Kurdish diaspora in France, many of whom are families of Anfal victims, to continue their efforts to introduce the Kurdish cause, reminding them, "whenever we stop, we will be forgotten."

The unveiling of the Peshmerga plaque in a global capital like Paris has great meaning and purpose. The name Peshmerga, which literally means "one who faces death," is a concept that embodies a unique philosophy of sacrifice rooted in a deep Kurdish expression of love and protection.

The Peshmerga struggle for their nation, ready to sacrifice their own lives, a concept that has resonated deeply with the French people, who share a similar history of resistance and a commitment to freedom.

Friday's ceremony in Paris was not just the naming of a street, but the celebration of this shared history and a powerful affirmation of an enduring friendship built on mutual respect and a common struggle for a more just and peaceful world.