President Barzani Presents Symbol of Peshmerga Heroism to Paris Mayor in Historic Meeting

President Barzani presented Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo with a plaque honoring the Peshmerga, calling them the force that "fought ISIS on behalf of the whole world." The mayor, who said "we are indebted to the Peshmerga," vowed to display the valuable gift prominently in her office.

13 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a deeply symbolic exchange following a historic day of ceremonies in Paris, President Masoud Barzani presented the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, with a plaque honoring the Peshmerga, declaring that it represented the Kurdish forces who "fought ISIS on behalf of the whole world."

The poignant moment, which took place inside the Paris municipality building on Friday, encapsulated the spirit of a day dedicated to celebrating the enduring friendship between the Kurdish and French peoples and recognizing the pivotal role of the Peshmerga in the global fight for freedom.

The exchange of gifts occurred after a formal meeting between President Barzani and Mayor Hidalgo, a central event in a day of activities that saw the official dedication of a "Peshmerga Street" in the French capital.

President Barzani presented the mayor with several culturally significant Kurdish gifts, each carrying a powerful message of history, heroism, and friendship. The first was a book detailing the heroism of the Peshmerga and their victories against the terrorist group ISIS, providing a documented account of the struggle that Mayor Hidalgo had earlier praised.

Following this, the president presented the plaque, a tangible symbol of the force being honored. "That is the plaque of the Peshmerga, the Peshmerga that fought ISIS on behalf of the whole world," President Barzani stated as he handed it to the mayor.

Mayor Hidalgo received the gift with profound gratitude, immediately recognizing its significance. "That gift is very valuable to me," she responded. "It must be placed in a spot in my office, any guest I have, must see the plaque of the Peshmerga." In a clear acknowledgment of the debt owed to the Kurdish forces, she added, "We are indebted to the Peshmerga."

The exchange concluded on a warmer, more personal note, as President Barzani presented the mayor with a gift of Kurdish honey.

"This is the best honey of Kurdistan," he said. The gesture clearly delighted Mayor Hidalgo, who expressed her affection for the region. "I am in love with Kurdistan," she exclaimed, and then, showing her familiarity with the region, she guessed, "it seems that honey is from the mountains of the Barzan region." President Barzani gently corrected her, broadening the sentiment of the gift: "No, that is the honey of Kurdistan."

President Masoud Barzani presents a jar of honey from Kurdistan to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo



📹Kurdistan24 pic.twitter.com/yMJls6UiaO — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) September 5, 2025

This meaningful exchange took place in the context of a day that President Barzani himself had described to Kurdistan24 as "very important and historic." Earlier on Friday, a series of dignified ceremonies at the renowned Parc André-Citroën saw the official unveiling of a plaque and the opening of a street and park in the name of the Peshmerga.

As previously reported by Kurdistan24, the event was attended by a high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Region, including veteran Peshmerga, and hundreds of guests from across France and Europe.

President Barzani hailed the dedication as "a great evidence of France's giving importance to the Kurdish people" and a clear indicator of the "historic relationship" between the two nations. Mayor Hidalgo echoed these sentiments, recalling her first meeting with the president in 2015, just months before the terrorist attacks in Paris, and stating that the Peshmerga "fought for the freedom of us all."

The day's events were a culmination of a long and deep-rooted friendship, one famously personified by the late Danielle Mitterrand, the "mother of the Kurds," and consistently reinforced through decades of French political and humanitarian support for the Kurdish cause.

The presentation of the Peshmerga plaque and the other Kurdish gifts to the Mayor of Paris served as a powerful and personal affirmation of this special bond, a moment where the grand historical narrative of the day was distilled into a simple, heartfelt exchange between two leaders representing peoples united by shared values and a common struggle.