Iraqi MP Reveals Corruption Allegations Against Midland Oil Company

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi lawmaker Ali Turki Jamali, a member of the Parliament’s Committee of Integrity, has accused the Midland Oil Company of widespread corruption, submitting what he described as “undeniable evidence” to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

In a letter addressed to the premier on Tuesday, Jamali alleged that the company’s leadership was involved in financial misconduct, mismanagement of oil reserves, and administrative corruption. He further accused the company’s CEO and senior executives of misleading the government by inflating gas production figures. According to Jamali, Midland’s actual contribution to the national electricity grid amounted to only one minute and 24 seconds of supply, despite claims of significant output.

The Midland Oil Company, one of the largest subsidiaries of the Iraqi Oil Ministry, has faced growing scrutiny in recent months. Earlier this year, members of Parliament’s Oil, Gas, and Natural Resources Committee accused figures linked to the company—including Amjad Abu Dalal and Mahmoud al-Jabbari—of controlling its finances without oversight. Lawmakers alleged that bribes of up to 20% were required for contracts to be approved.

The committee also highlighted questionable practices in the development of the Akkas and Mansuriya gas fields, pointing to a fraudulent Ukrainian company that granted contracts despite having no track record of performance. Reports have further suggested that an economic director affiliated with a major Iraqi political party has used his influence to dominate Midland’s contracting process, securing commissions for oil field development, exploration, and production projects.

Yasser Husseini, deputy chairman of Parliament’s Committee on Economy and Investment, said Iraqis were not surprised by such revelations, noting that corruption in the Oil Ministry remains a persistent challenge. He warned that suspicious contracts, backed by influential figures, have inflicted heavy losses on the national budget.

On May 25, the Midland Oil Company was also embroiled in a major corruption scandal, with senior officials and political figures accused of financial misconduct and contract manipulation. The scandal highlighted a "deep state" operating within the company, prompting public outrage and demands for accountability and justice for those involved.

Midland Oil Company is Iraq's fourth oil company and is state-owned. It oversees the development of recently auctioned oil fields in the central region of the country. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil manages the company.

Corruption in Iraq's oil sector has long been a pervasive issue, undermining the country's economic potential and development. The industry's lack of transparency and oversight has allowed powerful figures to exploit resources for personal gain, often at the expense of the national budget and public welfare. These persistent challenges have fueled public frustration and calls for reform to ensure that oil revenues are used to benefit the Iraqi people.