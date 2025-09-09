KNCS Leader: President Barzani Remains a Defender of Kurdish Rights and Unity

KNCS leader says President Barzani is a "national symbol" defending Kurdish rights and unity across all parts of Kurdistan. He urges Damascus to engage in dialogue with a unified Kurdish delegation to resolve Syria's Kurdish question.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Mohammed Ismail, the Head of the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS), affirmed on Tuesday that President Masoud Barzani is not only the leader of a party but a national symbol for the Kurdish people across all four parts of Kurdistan and in the diaspora. He stressed that Barzani has consistently stood as the defender of Kurdish rights and unity.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, Ismail explained that President Barzani’s vision and philosophy are grounded in two main principles: first, the pursuit of Kurdish unity in order to secure legitimate rights; and second, steadfast support for the Kurdish people wherever they face repression and hardship.

“President Barzani shoulders the concerns of all Kurds, wherever they may be. He is the national symbol of our people. Whenever Kurds face difficulties in any part of Kurdistan, President Barzani mobilizes all his political, diplomatic, and logistical efforts to assist them,” Ismail said.

“Without resolving the Kurdish question, Syria cannot be stable”

Addressing the situation in Syria and the broader messages from President Barzani, the KNCS leader underlined that Barzani’s words are not directed solely at Kurdish sides, but also to Damascus and regional powers.

“President Barzani’s message is one of peace and coexistence. He underscores that the Kurdish issue in Syria is a national matter and must be resolved within a democratic Syria where the rights of all communities, first and foremost the Kurds, are recognized,” Ismail noted.

He warned that until the Kurdish question in Syria is resolved, neither peace nor stability will prevail in the country.

Outlining the position of the Kurdish political movement in Syria, Ismail stressed that KNCS has pursued the path of dialogue, inspired by President Barzani’s approach.

“On the basis of President Barzani’s leadership, we as a Kurdish political movement have extended the hand of dialogue and negotiation. We are not seeking war or confrontation. We want to be part of Syria’s future and secure our rights through dialogue,” he said.

Ismail further urged the Syrian government to heed Barzani’s message and engage with the unified Kurdish delegation that emerged from the Kurdish unity conference.

“The people of Syrian Kurdistan support the vision that came out of the Kurdish Unity and Solidarity Conference. Damascus cannot rule the country without the Kurds. It must sit with the Kurdish delegation and resolve the Kurdish cause in Syria,” Ismail said, emphasizing that Kurds will not abandon their legitimate rights.

He concluded by reiterating that KNCS continues to act responsibly as part of the Syrian opposition and remains committed to peaceful dialogue. “We have not taken up arms, and we have always extended our hand. Now it is time for Damascus to sit with the Kurdish delegation and find a solution to the Kurdish issue in Syria,” Ismail affirmed.

Faisal Youssef, spokesperson for the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS), previously told Kurdistan24 that the Kurdish people do not seek partition but aspire to a decentralized Syria where Kurds can govern themselves and participate as equal partners in rebuilding the country.

“This is not about partition, nor about marginalizing Kurds again as the Ba’athists tried to do. We want a constitutional guarantee for our rights as a people with a distinct identity, living on our land within Syria,” Youssef said.

He emphasized that only a political solution based on dialogue, decentralization, and genuine partnership can ensure Syria’s stability and the resolution of the Kurdish issue.