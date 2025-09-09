Hamas says six dead in Israeli strike including Qatari security officer

Hamas says six dead, including a Qatari security officer, in Israeli strike on Doha targeting its political delegation. Qatar condemns the "violation of sovereignty," while Israel claims it precision-targeted Hamas leaders.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A senior Hamas official revealed on Tuesday evening that while the movement’s political delegation survived an Israeli airstrike in Doha, several people were killed, including relatives and aides of the delegation leader. The unprecedented attack inside Qatar has provoked fierce condemnation from regional and international powers, warning of grave consequences for stability across the Middle East.

Hamas political bureau member Suhail al-Hindi confirmed that the delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya survived the Israeli strike. However, he said that al-Hayya’s son, Hammam Khalil al-Hayya, and his chief of staff, Jihad Lubad, were among the dead. According to Agence France-Presse, the organization later announced that six people were killed in total, including a Qatari security officer. Al-Hindi noted that the strike took place during a meeting in which Hamas negotiators were discussing the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal.

The Qatari Ministry of Interior issued an official statement confirming the death of Warrant Officer Badr Saad Mohammed al-Humaidi al-Dosari, a member of the Internal Security Force who was carrying out his duties at the targeted site. The ministry added that several other security personnel sustained injuries. Authorities emphasized that security forces, civil defense, and relevant agencies immediately intervened to contain the incident and protect residents in the area. Doha vowed it would not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and underlined that investigations are underway at the highest level.

The Israel Defense Forces declared responsibility for the operation, stating that its air force, in coordination with the Shin Bet (ISA), carried out a “precise strike” against Hamas leadership in Doha. Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the targeted figures had been directing terrorist activities for years and bore direct responsibility for the October 7 massacre and the ongoing war against Israel. He stressed that measures were taken to avoid civilian casualties, citing the use of precision munitions and additional intelligence. Israeli Army Radio later reported that the operation was coordinated with the United States.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the strike in the strongest terms, describing it as a flagrant violation of international law and norms, and a grave threat to the safety of citizens and residents in the capital. The ministry insisted that Qatar would not allow any act undermining its sovereignty or targeting its security.

The attack provoked outrage across the Arab world. Saudi Arabia condemned what it called a criminal assault on Qatari sovereignty and pledged full support to Doha. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally phoned the Emir of Qatar to express solidarity. Egypt denounced the strike as an act of aggression that targeted a Palestinian leadership meeting convened to discuss a ceasefire proposal, warning that it represented a dangerous precedent. Jordan’s King Abdullah II labeled it a cowardly assault, stressing that Qatar’s security is inseparable from Jordan’s. Iran described the incident as a blatant violation of international norms, while Türkiye accused Israel of pursuing expansionist policies and prolonging the conflict by targeting Hamas negotiators during ongoing ceasefire talks.

International Outrage from Europe and Beyond

European leaders joined the chorus of condemnation. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the Israeli attack violated Qatar’s sovereignty and risked further escalation in an already volatile region. He reiterated that the priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the strike as unacceptable, regardless of the justification, and warned that the war must not be allowed to spread further across the Middle East. Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also denounced the attack, assuring Qatar and other Gulf states of Berlin’s solidarity and stressing that diplomacy, not escalation, was urgently needed.

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the strike, describing it as a blatant violation of Qatari sovereignty, while Pope Francis warned that the overall situation was becoming extremely dangerous.

The Israeli strike on Doha marks the first of its kind in the Qatari capital, directly targeting a leadership group hosted by the Gulf state that has long played a central role in mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Analysts warn that the incident threatens to undermine Qatar’s mediation role and could derail ongoing efforts toward a ceasefire.

With the airstrike, Israel has extended the conflict into the heart of a Gulf nation that has been both a key partner to Western powers and a diplomatic channel for Palestinian negotiations. The unprecedented nature of the attack not only alters the course of the war but also raises fears of a broader regional escalation.