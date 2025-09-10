Kurdistan Region, UAE Vow to Strengthen Economic Partnership

Kurdistan Region President conveyed his gratitude to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for prioritizing investment cooperation during their April meeting in Abu Dhabi, which paved the way for the envoy’s appointment.

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday received Saeed Hajeri, the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State and Special Envoy for Economic Affairs to the Kurdistan Region, along with an accompanying delegation, the Presidency announced in a statement.

The meeting highlighted the strong historical friendship and relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation and emphasized the importance of further strengthening ties, particularly in the economic and investment sectors.

Discussions focused on creating a supportive environment for investors, including the implementation of an incentive law to facilitate foreign investment in the Kurdistan Region. President Barzani thanked the UAE leadership and government for their continued support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, describing the appointment of a special envoy as a significant step that reflects the importance of bilateral relations.

He also conveyed his gratitude to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for prioritizing investment cooperation during their April meeting in Abu Dhabi, which paved the way for the envoy’s appointment.

The talks addressed investment opportunities for UAE companies and the private sector in various fields across the Kurdistan Region. President Barzani assured the delegation of his readiness to provide all the necessary support to encourage and facilitate UAE investments.

Topics discussed included economic diversification, a long-term vision for UAE investments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the promotion of sustainable economic development, and broader bilateral relations.

A high-level delegation from the UAE, led by Hajeri, and the UAE Foreign Minister's Envoy for Special Affairs, arrived in Erbil for meetings with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials. This visit highlights the deepening political and commercial partnership between the two, with the UAE being a major investor in the region.

The KRG is actively seeking to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment, and this visit is a key part of its strategy. A KRG Investment Board delegation has also been in the UAE to encourage further Emirati investment.

The UAE is already one of the Kurdistan Region's largest trading partners, with over 120 Emirati companies operating there, including 15 large ones. Total direct investment from the UAE exceeds $3.3 billion, with an additional $420 million in joint ventures. This investment has created over 150,000 jobs in the past four years.

Pana Niazi, Head of Marketing at the KRG's Foreign Investment Attraction Unit, confirmed an open-door policy for Emirati businesses in sectors like industry, construction, tourism, agriculture, and renewable energy. This outreach to the UAE is the first step in a broader four-year strategy to attract foreign investors from other countries, with an initial focus on the Gulf states.

This visit follows a recent visit by a U.S. business delegation, further solidifying the Kurdistan Region's reputation as an attractive destination for international capital.

The UAE was among the first Gulf states to establish a strong presence in the Kurdistan Region, opening a consulate in Erbil in 2012, which became a focal point for deepening bilateral ties.