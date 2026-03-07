Three Drones Target Choman District in Erbil Province, No Casualties Reported

Security forces monitor the area as local authorities report minimal property damage

43 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Three drones targeted the Choman district in Erbil province of the Kurdistan Region on Saturday, local authorities reported.

No human casualties were reported, and property damage was minimal. Security forces said they are continuing to monitor the area for any further threats.

Authorities did not immediately provide information about the origin of the drones or the group responsible for the attack.

This is a developing story, and Kurdistan24 will update this article as more details become available.