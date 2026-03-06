KRG Prime Minister and King of Bahrain Discuss Regional Situation, Underscore Need for Enhanced Cooperation

PM Masrour Barzani and Bahrain's king discussed regional tensions, expressed concern over attacks, and agreed to boost cooperation for stability.

32 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) issued a statement noting that on the evening of Friday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain held a telephone conversation.

During the call, they discussed the general situation in the region, specifically regarding the Kingdom of Bahrain, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region. They deliberated on the latest developments concerning ongoing conflicts and unrest, expressing their profound concern over the escalation of attacks, warfare, and tensions.

Furthermore, both leaders emphasized the necessity of advancing cooperation and coordination between the two sides to safeguard peace, security, and stability in the region.