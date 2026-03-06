Kurdistan Region President and Iraqi PM Discuss Regional Security and Sovereignty

President Nechirvan Barzani and Iraqi PM Sudani agreed Iraq must not become a conflict zone. They opposed attacks on Iraqi cities and vowed to prevent use of Iraqi territory against neighbors, calling for national unity.

55 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a telephone conversation, the President of the Kurdistan Region and the Prime Minister of Iraq discussed the regional security situation, emphasizing that Iraq must not become an arena for conflict, nor should its territory be used to launch attacks against neighboring countries. Simultaneously, they called for a unified stance among all national forces.

The media office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced that on the evening of Friday, a phone call took place with Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region. They discussed the latest security and military developments in the region and the impact of these operations on the situation in Iraq.

During the call, both sides expressed their strong opposition to any form of attack or aggression targeting cities across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. They further stressed that Iraqi soil will under no circumstances be allowed to serve as a base for attacks on neighboring countries, asserting that all measures must be directed toward strengthening stability.

Iraqi PM Sudani and President Nechirvan Barzani noted that the current phase and its attendant challenges necessitate that all national forces unify their discourse and positions. This unity aims to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and bolster Iraq's national security.