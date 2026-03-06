French President Reaffirms Full Support for Iraq, Warns Against Drawing Country into Regional Conflict

France’s President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed full support for Iraq in a call with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani, stressing the need to prevent Iraq from being drawn into the expanding regional conflict.

21 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - France reaffirmed its full support for Iraq and warned against drawing the country into the widening regional conflict, as French President Emmanuel Macron and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani discussed escalating tensions across the Middle East in a high-level phone call.

On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron during which the two leaders discussed the latest developments and security changes unfolding across the region.

Following the call, Macron said in a message that France expresses its full solidarity and support for Iraq as it confronts the escalating developments currently unfolding in the Near East and the Middle East.

The French president stressed that Paris supports the Iraqi prime minister’s efforts to prevent Iraq from being dragged into the ongoing conflict.

Macron also emphasized that Iraq’s stability represents a fundamental issue for the entire region, reaffirming France’s support for full respect for Iraq’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

For his part, according to the Iraqi prime minister’s media office, Sudani stressed during the call the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at stopping military actions.

He also noted that the international community and major powers must fulfill their responsibilities in order to halt the war.

Sudani further reaffirmed Iraq’s position rejecting the targeting and forced displacement taking place in Lebanon, describing it as part of broader efforts aimed at preserving regional stability.

Macron also praised Iraq’s efforts to prevent the expansion of the conflict and expressed his support for the Iraqi government’s position calling for dialogue and diplomacy to prevail.

The phone call highlighted growing diplomatic efforts to shield Iraq from the escalating regional war while urging international actors to prioritize dialogue and prevent further military escalation.