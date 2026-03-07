Dubai International Airport Suspends Operations After Object Intercepted by Air Defense

Authorities cite safety concerns for passengers and crew as air defenses respond to potential threat

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic, temporarily suspended operations on Saturday after an object was intercepted by air defense over the area, United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities said.

The Dubai Media Office, the government’s official communications body, said the suspension was carried out “for the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew,” adding that “all procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols.”

No further details were immediately available regarding the nature of the object or whether it caused any damage. Airport authorities said operations would resume once safety assessments are completed.

This incident comes amid heightened regional tensions and follows reports of multiple missile and drone strikes across Gulf countries in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and travelers are advised to follow updates from the airport and their airlines.

The United Arab Emirates has faced a series of missile and drone attacks in recent days amid the ongoing regional conflict, with authorities reporting that air defense systems intercepted nine ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones on March 6 alone.

Since the start of Iran-linked aerial attacks on February 28, the UAE has intercepted hundreds of missiles and over 1,100 drones, though some debris has fallen within the country, causing a small number of injuries.

Safety alerts have been issued across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with residents urged to remain in secure locations as air defenses respond to incoming threats.

Earlier incidents have already affected critical infrastructure. In Dubai, Iranian strikes damaged parts of Dubai International Airport and surrounding areas, while debris from intercepted drones in Abu Dhabi injured six people in industrial zones.

These repeated attacks highlight the ongoing security risks in the UAE, where defensive measures are constantly activated to protect civilians and vital infrastructure amid the escalating regional conflict.