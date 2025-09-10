KRG Council of Ministers Discusses Non-Oil Revenues and Oil Exports

The meeting’s first agenda item focused on non-oil revenues and the resumption of oil exports. The Council emphasized the importance of classifying non-oil revenues and sharing them with the federal government in accordance with Federal Financial Management Law No. 6.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani chaired a meeting of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers on Wednesday to address critical economic and financial issues.

The meeting’s first agenda item focused on non-oil revenues and the resumption of oil exports. The Council emphasized the importance of classifying non-oil revenues and sharing them with the federal government in accordance with Federal Financial Management Law No. 6. It called on Baghdad to adopt the KRG’s proposal as a framework for resolving disputes over revenue-sharing, stressing that the Region is asserting its legal entitlements.

The Ministry of Natural Resources was instructed to accelerate efforts to restart oil exports. Acting Minister of Natural Resources Kamal Mohammad Salih reported that the ministry is actively coordinating with the Iraqi Oil Ministry and international oil companies to reach a tripartite agreement for the swift resumption of exports.

The second agenda item addressed pensions for the Peshmerga forces under the Peshmerga Service and Pension Law No. 38 of 2007. The Council voiced support for measures to improve financial entitlements and instructed the Ministry of Finance to prioritize timely pension payments. It also directed the Ministry of Finance and Economy to adopt the most favorable legal options for ensuring stronger pension benefits, recognizing the sacrifices of the Peshmerga.

In the third agenda item, Finance Minister Awat Janab Noori presented proposals to ease access to loans in sectors such as housing, agriculture, industry, and tourism. Following discussions, the Cabinet approved a decision to forgive 15% of loans owed to the Ministry of Finance, instructing the ministry to issue guidelines to implement the decision.

The Council of Ministers reaffirmed its commitment to defending the Kurdistan Region’s rights within the framework of the Iraqi constitution while also taking steps to strengthen economic development and support the livelihoods of citizens and Peshmerga veterans.