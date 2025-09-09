In the Last 24 Hours, Israel Attacked Qatar, Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza

Israel attacked Hamas leaders in Doha, military sites in Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and intensified its Gaza offensive in the last 24 hours. Qatar condemned the strike as a "violation of sovereignty," while the IDF warned of a major assault on Gaza City.

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The last 24 hours witnessed a dramatic escalation of the conflict, with Israel launching coordinated strikes across multiple fronts – targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, bombing military sites in Syria, striking Hezbollah-linked elements in Lebanon, and intensifying its assault on Gaza City. The developments mark one of the most dangerous escalations since the outbreak of the war, bringing the conflict into the heart of new arenas.

A series of powerful explosions shook the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday afternoon, in what the Israeli military later confirmed was a “precise strike” targeting the senior leadership of Hamas. The attack represents an unprecedented extension of the war into the territory of Qatar, a country that has long played the role of mediator.

Eyewitnesses, including AFP journalists on the ground, reported hearing blasts and seeing plumes of smoke above the city skyline around 4:00 p.m. local time. Initially, the source of the explosions was unclear. Minutes later, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement claiming responsibility for the operation.

In a direct statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X: “Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

Israeli media, citing senior officials, reported that the strike targeted key Hamas leaders, including Khalil al-Hayya and Osama Jabarin, though the outcome of the operation remained uncertain.

The IDF justified the operation by linking the figures to the October 7 massacre and the ongoing war, declaring that they had orchestrated and managed operations against Israel for years. The military stressed that measures were taken to minimize civilian harm, using “precise munitions and additional intelligence.”

Doha reacted sharply. Dr. Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned the strike in a post on X:

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar.”

The statement stressed that Qatar would not tolerate such “reckless behavior” and confirmed that investigations are underway at the highest level. Qatari authorities reported that civil defense and security forces had begun immediate efforts to contain the incident and protect residents.

The Israeli operation in Doha has triggered widespread condemnation across the Middle East and internationally.

-Saudi Arabia denounced the strike as a “criminal assault and flagrant violation of sovereignty,” with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman assuring the Emir of Qatar of full Saudi support.

-The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the strike as “a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty,” highlighting Doha’s key role in past ceasefire negotiations and hostage releases.

-The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attack a “cowardly act” and reiterated Baghdad’s support for Qatar in defending its sovereignty and national security.

-The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the Palestinian Authority issued strong condemnations, warning of the regional consequences of Israel’s actions.

-Pope Francis described the situation as “extremely dangerous,” urging restraint.

-The U.S. Embassy in Doha issued a security alert, urging American citizens to shelter in place following reports of missile strikes in the city.

Only hours before the Doha strike, Israeli warplanes bombed sites near the Syrian cities of Latakia, Homs, and Palmyra, according to Syria’s state news agency (SANA). Explosions were reported in a Syrian Air Force installation southeast of Homs, with initial reports confirming material damage.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes hit an air defense battalion near Homs, while other targets included military sites in coastal Latakia.

Damascus condemned the attack in a statement issued by the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, calling it a “blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty and international law.” The government urged the UN Security Council to take action against what it called Israel’s “continued aggression.”

The strikes come amid heightened Israeli activity in Syria. In late August, Israeli forces carried out an airborne raid south of Damascus, and earlier in September, seven individuals were detained in Quneitra after Israeli units entered the town of Jbata al-Khashab.

In Lebanon, an Israeli drone strike on Tuesday targeted a car near the town of Jiyyeh, about 30 kilometers south of Beirut. According to a Lebanese security source cited by AFP, the strike injured a Hezbollah member who had been the intended target.

A photographer at the scene described a car destroyed and burned after colliding with the wall of a mosque in the Zarout area between Jiyyeh and Barja. Lebanese Army forces quickly cordoned off the area.

The incident came less than a day after five people were killed in a series of Israeli strikes in eastern Lebanon, escalating tensions along the already volatile border region.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military intensified its operations in Gaza City, announcing plans for a large-scale assault on the enclave’s most populous urban center.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X, warning residents of Gaza City, from the Old City to al-Tuffah and westward to the sea, to evacuate immediately southwards toward the Al-Mawasi “humanitarian zone.”

“The IDF is determined to dismantle Hamas and will operate in Gaza City with great force,” Adraee declared.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinforced the warning, claiming that the air force had destroyed 50 residential towers in Gaza over the past two days, calling it “just a prelude” to the broader offensive. Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed the threats, insisting that Hamas leaders would be eliminated.

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Katz asserted:

-The army had been instructed to prepare for the elimination of Hamas leadership.

-The October 7 massacre justified the escalation.

-Hamas “has not ceased committing deadly acts against Israel and its citizens.”

The impending assault on Gaza City has drawn renewed concern from international humanitarian organizations, warning of catastrophic consequences for civilians.

The unprecedented decision by Israel to strike targets in Qatar, alongside Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza within 24 hours, has drastically widened the scope of the conflict.

Doha’s role as a key mediator, Syria’s fragile political landscape, Lebanon’s volatile border tensions, and Gaza’s humanitarian crisis together underscore the gravity of the escalation.

As the region braces for the aftermath, global powers and regional actors are confronted with the question of whether this intensification will lead to a wider regional war – or force renewed diplomatic urgency.