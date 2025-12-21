Witkoff Says U.S., Russia Hold “Constructive” Talks in Florida to Advance Trump’s Ukraine Peace Plan

“Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine,” Witkoff said, adding that Moscow “highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday that senior Russian and American officials held “productive and constructive” meetings in Florida over the past two days, aimed at advancing President Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine.

In a statement posted on his X account, Witkoff said the talks involved Russia’s Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev and an American delegation that included himself, Jared Kushner, and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum.

According to the statement, the discussions focused on moving forward with diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine and restore broader global security.

“Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine,” Witkoff said, adding that Moscow “highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security.”

The disclosure follows a separate round of intensive meetings held in Florida with a Ukrainian delegation just days earlier, underscoring Washington’s parallel engagement with both sides of the conflict.

In a statement released on Sunday, Witkoff said Ukrainian officials held three days of “productive and constructive” discussions with American and European partners to align positions on security, diplomacy, and post-war recovery.

The Ukrainian delegation included Rustem Umerov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, and Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The U.S. delegation was led by Witkoff alongside Kushner and Gruenbaum, with key European national security advisers also participating to coordinate a shared transatlantic approach.

According to Witkoff, the talks included a dedicated U.S.–Ukraine meeting that focused on four core documents: further development of a proposed 20-point plan, alignment on a multilateral security guarantee framework, coordination on a U.S. security guarantee framework for Ukraine, and continued work on an economic and prosperity plan aimed at Ukraine’s long-term recovery. Particular emphasis was placed on timelines and the sequencing of next steps.

“Ukraine remains fully committed to achieving a just and sustainable peace,” Witkoff said in his Sunday statement, stressing that the shared priority among partners is to “stop the killing, ensure guaranteed security, and create conditions for Ukraine’s recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity.” He added that peace must go beyond a simple ceasefire and provide “a dignified foundation for a stable future.”

Taken together, the back-to-back engagements with Russian and Ukrainian delegations reflect an intensified diplomatic push by the Trump administration to position the United States as the central broker in efforts to end the conflict.

While details of the proposed peace framework remain limited, the emphasis on security guarantees, economic reconstruction, and coordinated sequencing suggests an attempt to address both immediate hostilities and the longer-term political and security architecture of post-war Ukraine.

The meetings in Florida mark one of the most detailed public indications to date of simultaneous U.S. engagement with Moscow, Kyiv, and European partners, as Washington seeks to translate dialogue into a negotiated path toward ending the war.