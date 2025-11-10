Rashad Miran told Kurdistan24 Receiving Pushkin Medal is a Proud Moment for the Kurdish Nation

“This award brings me great joy,” he said. “It also reflects Russia’s appreciation for its culture and language, and for those who work to introduce that culture to others.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdish professor of literature and sociology Rashad Miran was awarded the prestigious Pushkin Medal by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Nov. 4, in recognition of his work translating Russian literature into Kurdish and promoting cultural understanding between the two peoples.

During an interview with Kurdistan24 on Monday, Miran said that he was deeply honored to receive the award, describing it as a proud moment not only for himself but for the Kurdish nation.

“This award brings me great joy,” he said. “It also reflects Russia’s appreciation for its culture and language, and for those who work to introduce that culture to others.”

The professor said that during a brief exchange with President Putin, he expressed hope that the Russian leader would one day visit Kurdistan.

Miran affirmed his commitment to continue translating literary works and scholarly materials into Kurdish, noting the importance of expanding Kurdish-language access to global literature.

The Pushkin Medal, established in 1999, is one of Russia’s highest cultural honors, presented to individuals who have made notable contributions to the study and promotion of Russian culture, the arts, and the humanities. Miran is the first Kurd to receive the award, marking a significant milestone for Kurdish academia and cultural diplomacy.

During the ceremony, Miran highlighted the historical and academic ties between Kurdistan and Russia, calling for greater access to Russian-language resources to further strengthen cultural and educational cooperation.

Following the announcement, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw congratulated Professor Miran, describing the achievement as “a source of pride for all the Kurdish people.”