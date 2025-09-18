President Masoud Barzani Meets Iraqi Political Delegations in Erbil to Discuss Elections

The meeting took place at a critical time, as Iraq prepares for the next parliamentary election, scheduled for November 11, which is widely seen as a key test for the country’s fragile political stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani received a delegation from the Azem Alliance and the Nineveh For Its People (Ninawa Li Ahliha) coalitions, led by Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi, on Thursday in Erbil’s Pirmam district, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The discussions centered on the current political situation in Iraq, with a particular focus on the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections. Both sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation and ensuring fair and transparent elections across the country.

The meeting took place at a critical time, as Iraq prepares for the next parliamentary election, scheduled for November 11, which is widely seen as a key test for the country’s fragile political stability. Disputes over representation, security concerns, and disagreements between Baghdad and regional actors have often marred elections. In this context, a dialogue between the major coalitions and influential Kurdish leaders highlights the importance of consensus-building and inclusive political participation.

The Azem Alliance, led by influential Sunni figures, and the Nineveh For Its People coalition, which focuses on representing communities in Nineveh province, have both played active roles in recent political developments in Baghdad. Their engagement with the Kurdish leadership underscores ongoing efforts to balance regional interests and foster national unity ahead of the polls.

President Barzani, a prominent figure in Iraqi politics for decades, has frequently emphasized the need for stability, cooperation, and safeguarding the rights of all communities in Iraq. Thursday’s meeting reflects the continuing dialogue between Kurdish and Iraqi political forces aimed at shaping the country’s future.