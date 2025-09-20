PM Barzani Urges Citizens to Protect Kurdistan’s Environment at Duhok Park Opening

Barzani praised the resilience of Duhok’s people, particularly families of Peshmerga martyrs, and pledged more recreational and tourism projects across the Kurdistan Region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday inaugurated the long-awaited Sarhaldan Park in Duhok, calling on citizens and tourists to preserve the environment and respect the natural beauty of Kurdistan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Barzani praised the project as a much-needed public space that would serve residents of Duhok, especially families and children. He noted that the park had been built on the site of former car workshops and now provides modern recreational, cultural, and sports facilities.

“This park is a gift to the people of Duhok,” he said, highlighting the perseverance of the local community, including families of Peshmerga martyrs, who “deserve every service possible.”

Barzani also used the occasion to stress the importance of environmental preservation, pointing to a concerning rise in littering across towns and tourist areas.

“In the past two days, I visited Suaretuka, Zawita, Sarsang, Amedi, Shekhan, Sharya, and Duhok Dam. Our country is beautiful and full of tourist attractions, but I was saddened to see garbage thrown on the streets. This does not fit with our culture,” he said.

The prime minister urged Kurdistanis to take responsibility for their environment, calling it a collective duty:

“Our homeland is our great home, and protecting it is the responsibility of all of us. I also ask that tourists be guided to preserve the climate and environment of Kurdistan.”

Barzani further instructed local authorities to impose penalties on those who pollute public spaces.

“It is unacceptable for this sacred land, watered with the blood of martyrs, to be disrespected in such a way,” he declared. "I congratulate the residents of Baroshke and all of Duhok and Kurdistan on the opening of Sarhaldan Park. The area used to be an industrial site, but now it’s a green park and open for the community. Our land is sacred and beautiful. I urge everyone to protect its environment," PM Barzani wrote on his official X account.

He concluded by promising more parks and tourism projects across Duhok and the Kurdistan Region, expressing hope that citizens would enjoy the new facilities responsibly.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Barzani also inaugurated the long-awaited Shekhan–Lalish dual carriageway, exactly one year after its foundation stone was laid. The new road, completed ahead of schedule by North Light Company, eases travel to Lalish, one of the holiest sites for the Yezidi faith and a symbol of coexistence in Kurdistan.

Duhok Governor Ali Tatar hailed the project as a “fulfilled promise” from the Prime Minister to the people of Shekhan, underscoring its significance for thousands of Yezidi pilgrims from around the world.

Governor Tatar revealed that, alongside the Lalish road, several additional projects are underway in Shekhan District, including plans to convert the long-neglected Baadre–Duhok road into a dual carriageway.

Despite economic crises, he highlighted that the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ninth cabinet has carried out more than 1,300 development projects in the past five years, with nearly 900 already completed.

These include hundreds of kilometers of new highways, rehabilitated village roads, and urban streets, marking a significant expansion of Kurdistan’s infrastructure.

KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani further disclosed that more than 2,600 kilometers of external roads have been newly built, resurfaced, or rehabilitated, with expenditures surpassing one trillion Iraqi dinars ID.

Within Kurdistan’s cities, over 2,100 road projects have been executed, at a cost of more than two trillion ID.

In his speech at Shekhan, Barzani praised the resilience of the Kurdish people and the role of the private sector in sustaining development through years of crisis. Addressing the Yezidi community directly, he recalled President Masoud Barzani’s words that “the original Kurds are the Yezidis,” stressing their inseparable place within the fabric of Kurdistan.

He also linked the new road to the historic liberation of Sinjar from ISIS, recalling the sacrifices of hundreds of Peshmerga martyrs in defending the dignity of the Yezidi people.

"The Sheikhan-Lalish Road finished construction in record time with an investment of $20m. I hope it will ease the movement of our Yazidi brothers and sisters, pilgrims, residents, and visitors of the area. We will continue building a stronger, more prosperous Kurdistan," PM Barzani wrote on his official X account.

Barzani went on to criticize Baghdad for failing to implement the 2020 Sinjar Agreement, blaming “outlaw forces” for obstructing normalization efforts. He urged the federal government to facilitate the safe and dignified return of displaced Yezidis, while also providing updates on ongoing budget and oil export talks with Baghdad.

The Prime Minister expressed cautious optimism that preliminary agreements could soon resolve long-standing financial disputes, ending salary delays and stabilizing Erbil–Baghdad relations.