Kurdistan PM Barzani to Unveil Major New Public Space ‘Rerawy Zhiyan’ in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, on Wednesday, will lay the foundation stone of the first phase of the ambitious “Rerawy Zhiyan” (Life Path) project in Erbil, signaling a new era of urban renewal and public engagement in the city.

Rerawy Zhiyan, a new urban development centered around a watercourse, featuring integrated pathways, recreational areas, and green landscaping, aims to enhance public spaces, promote environmental sustainability, and boost tourism in Erbil.

The project, which spans three distinct sections and covers a large area in central Erbil, was designed collaboratively by local engineers and Italian urban planners.

Its striking visual design and innovative features are expected to add a vibrant, aesthetic dimension to the cityscape, transforming Erbil’s urban environment and providing residents and visitors with a modern recreational space.

According to the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG), Rerawy Zhiyan's watercourse will stretch between 15 and 25 meters in width and a five-meter depth. The watercourse will flow along two main pathways, forming a scenic loop around the city that begins at Shawais sub-district and Sebardan neighborhood and continues to the main road toward Kirkuk before extending to the Makmour district route.

“To enhance the lives and well-being of citizens, the KRG announced the launch of a new project called ‘Life Path,’ in line with the Prime Minister’s vision.”

The KRG noted that the project site, which was previously occupied by stagnant floodwaters and areas considered unsightly and inconvenient for local residents, will now be transformed into a dynamic public area, attracting both local visitors and tourists. Officials emphasized that the boulevard is designed to be not only visually appealing but also environmentally sustainable.

“The main goals of the project are to protect the environment and create a more enjoyable and livable urban space for residents,” the KRG added.

KRG Urban development specialists note that initiatives like the Life Rerawy Zhiyan project are part of Erbil’s broader efforts to modernize infrastructure, improve the quality of life for citizens, and promote sustainable tourism in the Kurdistan Region.

By combining ecological considerations with public accessibility, the project aims to set a benchmark for future urban planning in the city.

The Rerawy Zhiyan is expected to serve as a key recreational and cultural hub, fostering community engagement and providing a scenic route that balances modern urban design with environmental stewardship.

The “Rerawy Zhiyan” initiative reflects Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s broader strategy to transform Erbil into a greener, more livable, and sustainable urban center.

Under his administration, the KRG has prioritized environmental rehabilitation, modern infrastructure, and improved public services as part of its 2030 Vision for Sustainable Development, particularly in the tourism sector, intending to have 20 million annual foreign visitors by 2030.

The project aligns with earlier efforts to expand green spaces, manage urban growth, and introduce eco-friendly public facilities across the region.

By investing in projects that blend natural beauty with urban functionality, the KRG aims not only to enhance the daily lives of citizens but also to strengthen Erbil’s identity as a modern, environmentally conscious capital at the heart of the Kurdistan Region.