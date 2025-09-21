From Historic River Banks to Vibrant Promenade: Zakho Corniche Phase II Launches

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated the second phase of Zakho's Delal Corniche, a six-billion-dinar project transforming the city's riverfront. The three-kilometer promenade, with over 50% green space, has already boosted tourism and symbolizes the KRG's development vision for the region.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a milestone event that celebrates both the aesthetic and economic transformation of one of the Kurdistan Region's most historic cities, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday inaugurated the second phase of the Zakho's Delal Corniche, a landmark public works project that has reshaped the city's riverfront and is already credited with a dramatic surge in tourism.

The completion of this phase, a key initiative of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ninth cabinet and the Zakho Independent Administration, stands as a powerful symbol of the government's commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful projects that enhance the quality of life for citizens and unlock the region's vast economic potential.

The newly inaugurated second phase of the Delal corniche, constructed at a cost of over six billion dinars, extends for approximately three kilometers along the scenic banks of the Khabur River. The project has been meticulously designed to blend modern recreational amenities with a profound respect for the natural environment and the city's rich heritage.

A significant portion of the project, over 50 percent, is dedicated to lush green space, creating a verdant and tranquil oasis in the heart of the city. Expansive eight-meter-wide pedestrian walkways have been constructed on each side of the river, providing ample space for residents and visitors to stroll and enjoy the waterfront.

The project also features new restaurants, cafeterias, and tourist boats, further cementing its role as a central hub for leisure and social life in Zakho.

The Zakho's Delal Corniche has quickly become one of the most beautiful and attractive projects undertaken by the KRG's ninth cabinet, drawing a steady stream of visitors from across the Kurdistan Region and beyond.

Its inauguration marks the culmination of a vision that was set in motion following a direct directive from Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. When he inaugurated the first phase of the Delal Corniche in August 2023, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the implementing companies and the people of Zakho, declaring, "we have delivered our promises."

The project's impact has been both swift and substantial. As reported by Kurdistan24 in July, even before its full completion, the Delal corniche had already contributed to a 30-40 percent increase in tourism to the city.

Engineer Sarbast Abdul Sattar Abdul Karim, the Director of the Phase II Project, confidently projected at the time that this figure would surge by 100 percent once the second phase was fully operational, effectively doubling the number of visitors to Zakho.

This remarkable growth is a direct result of the project's thoughtful design, which offers pedestrians convenient and beautifully landscaped walkways along the Khabur's "ledges," providing stunning views of the iconic and ancient Delal Bridge.

The Delal corniche is far more than just a beautification project; it is a comprehensive urban renewal initiative. The construction has included significant structural enhancements, such as a 50-meter-wide retaining wall to protect the riverbanks and the installation of a modern water drainage system.

The redevelopment has also been sensitive to the city's cultural and historical fabric. As part of the work, the Haji Ibrahim Mosque, which was demolished due to construction, has been completely rebuilt. Furthermore, restoration work has been undertaken at Zakho’s historic Qishla, a site of great cultural importance that is now seamlessly integrated into the city's modern identity.

The inauguration of the Delal corniche's second phase is a flagship achievement in a broader and more ambitious development drive that has accelerated since Zakho was designated as an independent administration on September 20, 2021.

This key policy of the KRG’s ninth cabinet, aimed at decentralizing governance and empowering local administrations, has unleashed a wave of progress in the city. According to KRG data, a total of 286 development projects have been launched in Zakho over the past four years.

Of these, 218 have been completed, with 68 still under construction, touching every aspect of public life from infrastructure and education to healthcare and public services.

The Delal corniche project, with its modern urban design, historical preservation efforts, and expanded tourism infrastructure, not only redefines the city's aesthetic but also cements its status as a rising and dynamic destination within the Kurdistan Region.

It is a powerful and visible testament to the KRG's strategic vision, which prioritizes economic diversification and invests in high-impact projects that create jobs, attract visitors, and build a more prosperous and sustainable future.

As families and tourists now walk freely along the new riverside promenade, enjoying the blend of natural beauty and modern amenities, they are experiencing firsthand the tangible results of a government committed to progress and to enhancing the lives of its citizens.