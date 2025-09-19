Duhok to Launch Tourism Master Plan for Dam Area, Fueling Region’s Economic Diversification

Duhok's investment director announced a new tourism master plan for the Duhok Dam area to build a corniche, hotels, and restaurants. This initiative aims to boost tourism, create youth employment, and aligns with the Kurdistan Region's broader strategy for economic diversification.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant step toward realizing the Kurdistan Region's ambitious economic diversification goals, the General Directorate of Investment in Duhok has announced the creation of a comprehensive tourism master plan for the strategically vital Duhok Dam area. The initiative, confirmed by Director General Dr. Haval Sdiq, is designed to unlock the area's immense potential as a premier tourist destination, paving the way for a new wave of investment in hotels, restaurants, and other recreational facilities, while simultaneously creating a multitude of job opportunities for the province's youth.

"The Duhok Dam is a strategic location, which is why it needs to be developed into a tourist destination," Dr. Sdiq told Kurdistan24 on Friday. "For this reason, a decision has been made to build a tourist corniche at the Duhok Dam, along with creating a tourism master plan for the area."

This structured approach is intended to provide a clear and inviting framework for private sector involvement. "With the implementation of this master plan, investors will be able to carry out many tourism projects," he explained. "With the announcement of the tourism master plan, we will provide opportunities for our investors to build hotels, restaurants, and many other projects specific to tourism."

The move is part of a broader, region-wide strategy to harness the unique geographical and cultural assets of the Kurdistan Region. Dr. Sdiq emphasized Duhok's inherent advantages, stating, "Due to Duhok's geographical location, it is rich in tourist areas, so we want to give it greater importance, make it more attractive to tourists, and create more job opportunities for our youth."

He also noted that progress is already visible, with a number of tourism projects recently completed and set to open soon, particularly in the historic and scenic Amedi region.

This localized initiative in Duhok is a powerful component of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) overarching vision, championed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, to transform tourism into a cornerstone of a resilient and diversified economy.

This strategic pivot was formally articulated with the launch of the "Visit Kurdistan" initiative in June 2025, a non-governmental foundation endorsed by the Prime Minister with the audacious goal of attracting over 20 million tourists annually by 2035. The campaign aims to showcase Kurdistan's natural beauty and develop essential infrastructure, including a 10-kilometer-long cable car project in Soran and integrated digital platforms for international visitors.

The development at Duhok Dam complements another major strategic project in the province that is nearing completion.

A 1,200-meter-long water channel designed to transfer water from the Tigris River to the Duhok Dam is now in its final stages. While its primary purpose is to bolster water security, the channel has been meticulously designed with a dual function as a new tourist destination. Project engineer Saadulla Saeed confirmed to Kurdistan24 in August that the plan includes developing the area for visitors, with a second phase focused on planting trees and creating green spaces to enhance its natural appeal.

This initiative is the first part of a much larger, 35-kilometer-long water transfer project, underscoring the long-term, integrated planning that defines the KRG's approach to infrastructure and economic development.

The focus on developing new tourism hubs is being mirrored by a renewed appreciation and revitalization of the region's ancient historical sites. In the town of Akre, designated the "Capital of Newroz," a burgeoning mountaineering scene is forging a unique link between sport and heritage, with enthusiasts scaling the slopes to the ancient Akre Citadel.

This organic growth in heritage tourism is being supported by a substantial $150 million tourism development plan aimed at transforming the city into a major hub for cultural events. However, this influx of "mass tourism" also brings challenges, such as traffic congestion, highlighting the critical need for the kind of careful, master-planned development now envisioned for the Duhok Dam.

Similarly, the immense public interest in the Erbil Citadel, one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited sites, demonstrates the profound potential of heritage tourism. A recent three-hour trial opening attracted over 3,000 visitors, prompting the revitalization commission to accelerate plans for a managed, permanent reopening. The commission, now under the direct supervision of the Council of Ministers, is preparing to welcome ancestral families back to the Citadel by the end of the year, a move that Falah Hassan, the commission's head, described as the "rekindling of memory and identity."

The KRG’s strategy extends to seeking global recognition for its natural treasures. The Sharbazher Geopark Project in Sulaimani province is currently pursuing UNESCO World Heritage status, a move that would protect the area's unique geology and transform it into a major center for international research and eco-tourism.

This initiative, like the one in Duhok, is part of a coordinated, multi-stakeholder effort involving local government, academia, and tourism authorities, all aligned with the "Visit Kurdistan" vision.

Recognizing that a flourishing tourism sector requires robust protection of its assets, the KRG has also taken unprecedented steps to safeguard its more than three thousand tourist sites. Following recent acts of vandalism at landmarks like Bahiri Cave in Zakho, Prime Minister Barzani ordered the establishment of a specialized "Tourism Police" force.

This new entity, staffed by graduates of tourism departments, will be tasked with monitoring and protecting the region's heritage, ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for the millions of visitors who arrive annually, predominantly from central and southern Iraq.

Across the Kurdistan Region, from the green initiatives in Zakho, which recently declared itself the "cleanest city in Iraq" and announced plans for the country's largest park, to the ambitious "Green Belt" and "Runaki" clean energy projects in Erbil, a clear and consistent policy is emerging. This policy is one of sustainable development, economic diversification, and the preservation of cultural and natural heritage.

The development of the tourism sector is not seen in isolation but as part of an integrated system that includes environmental protection, agricultural revival, and modern infrastructure.

In Soran, for example, master plans are underway to redevelop major resorts like Geli Ali Bag and Bekhal, with Prime Minister Barzani personally supervising the latter's transformation into a world-class tourism hub. In Zakho, construction has begun on what will be Iraq's largest and most technologically advanced fountain, the centerpiece of a $13 million urban renewal project.

The announcement of a tourism master plan for the Duhok Dam is therefore more than just a local project; it is a clear signal of the KRG's unwavering commitment to its long-term vision. By systematically identifying and developing strategic locations, investing in modern infrastructure, protecting its heritage, and creating a secure and welcoming environment, the Kurdistan Region is methodically building a vibrant, sustainable, and globally competitive tourism industry.

This effort, as articulated by officials from Duhok to Soran, is about creating a prosperous future that is not solely dependent on oil revenues, but is instead rooted in the rich and diverse landscape of Kurdistan itself.