Record Channel Crossings Test UK’s New ‘One In, One Out’ Asylum Deal With France

Over 1,000 people crossed the Channel in small boats on Friday, a record day that tests the UK's new 'one in, one out' asylum deal with France. While the government hails the policy as a deterrent after removing three people, the opposition calls the numbers returned 'pathetic' and ineffective.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a dramatic and challenging development for the British government, more than 1,000 people successfully crossed the English Channel in small boats on Friday, a significant surge that ended an eight-day lull in arrivals and immediately tested the efficacy of a newly implemented and contentious asylum deal with France.

The arrival of 1,072 individuals on 13 separate vessels marked the third time this year that the daily figure has surpassed the thousand-person threshold, bringing the total number of people making the perilous journey in 2025 to a new record of 32,103, according to official Home Office figures.

The substantial influx of arrivals into Dover, Kent, provided a stark and immediate backdrop for a burgeoning political and public debate over the Labour government's flagship "one in, one out" policy.

This bilateral treaty with France, designed to act as a powerful deterrent, has only just entered its operational phase, with the first three individuals having been removed from the United Kingdom in recent days. The government has hailed these initial returns as a success, while the opposition has dismissed them as "pathetic" in the face of the ongoing crossings.

According to the details of the report published by The Guardian, Friday's crossings were the first to be recorded in over a week. Adverse weather and rough sea conditions in the Channel had created a temporary pause in the small boat traffic, an eight-day period that was abruptly broken by the large-scale movement of people taking advantage of improved conditions.

The average number of individuals per boat on Friday was reported to be more than 80, a figure that highlights the dangerously overcrowded and precarious nature of the vessels used by smuggling networks for these hazardous journeys.

This record-breaking day of arrivals has placed intense scrutiny on the government's new strategy, which ministers are hoping will provide a credible deterrent to would-be asylum seekers contemplating the journey. The "one in, one out" plan, a central pillar of the government's approach to tackling irregular migration, is anchored in a treaty with the French authorities.

The agreement allows the UK to immediately detain anyone who crosses the Channel without authorization and, within an approximate two-week timeframe, secure an agreement with France for that individual's return.

A key and unique component of the deal is its reciprocal nature. For each migrant the United Kingdom successfully returns to France, another migrant currently in France but with a strong and recognized case for asylum in the UK will be brought over in return.

This mechanism is intended to create a safe and legal route for some asylum seekers while simultaneously demonstrating that the dangerous, irregular route across the Channel will no longer be a viable path to remaining in Britain.

The implementation of this complex new policy is still in its nascent stages, a fact underscored by the very small number of returns that have been carried out to date. Home Office sources, as cited in The Guardian's report, confirmed that a total of three people have been removed from the UK so far under the new arrangement.

An Iranian man was reportedly returned on Friday, the same day that the record number of people arrived. This followed the removal of an Indian national on Thursday and, prior to that, an Eritrean man, whose deportation proceeded only after he lost a High Court attempt to halt his removal, a legal challenge that highlights the potential for judicial obstacles to the government's plan.

Despite the limited number of removals, the government has been keen to project confidence in the policy's deterrent effect. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy praised the initial returns, stating that they provided an "immediate deterrent" to people seeking to cross the Channel.

This optimistic assessment, however, was delivered in the shadow of the 1,072 people who made the journey on the very same day the third removal took place, a juxtaposition that has provided significant ammunition for the government's critics.

The Conservative opposition has been scathing in its assessment of the policy's initial impact. The shadow home secretary, Chris Philp, dismissed the government's claims, arguing that the deal would offer "no deterrent effect whatsoever." He characterized the numbers returned so far—a total of three individuals against a backdrop of over 32,000 arrivals this year—as "pathetic," directly challenging the government's narrative of success and control.

The Labour government, however, remains committed to the strategy and has signaled its intention to expand the program in the coming months. The first flights carrying asylum seekers from France to the UK under the reciprocal part of the agreement are expected to take place next week.

Furthermore, the government has made it clear that it intends to increase the number of people being sent back to France under the pilot deal, aiming to demonstrate that the initial removals are just the first step in a much larger and more robust operational plan.

The events of Friday have crystallized the immense political and logistical challenges facing the UK government as it attempts to gain control over the small boat crossings. The day's record-breaking numbers starkly illustrate the scale of the issue, while the fledgling "one in, one out" policy remains a largely untested and highly contentious solution.

The sharp and immediate political divide, with the government hailing an "immediate deterrent" and the opposition decrying a "pathetic" failure, ensures that the debate over how to manage the Channel crossings will remain at the very forefront of the national political conversation.

As authorities in Dover continue to process the latest arrivals, the government in London is under intense pressure to prove that its new strategy can deliver on its promise to deter the crossings and break the business model of the criminal gangs that facilitate them.