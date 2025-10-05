Netanyahu Says Hostage Release to Be Announced 'in Coming Days'

Israel and Hamas prepare for indirect talks in Cairo on a U.S.-brokered plan aimed at releasing the Israeli hostages and ending the nearly two-year war.

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday he hopes to announce the release of all hostages held in Gaza “in the coming days,” as Israel and Hamas prepare for indirect negotiations in Cairo on a U.S.-backed plan aimed at ending the nearly two-year war.

In a brief televised statement, Netanyahu confirmed he had dispatched a delegation to Egypt “to finalize technical details,” saying Israel seeks to wrap up negotiations within days. But he made clear that Israel does not plan a full withdrawal from Gaza, stressing that the army would maintain control over key areas and that Hamas would eventually be disarmed — either through diplomacy or by force.

The remarks came after Hamas announced it had accepted parts of the American proposal, which outlines a phased ceasefire and exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has staked significant political capital on achieving a breakthrough before Tuesday’s anniversary of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, assault, welcomed Hamas’s partial acceptance but cautioned that “Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off.”

Trump said a ceasefire would begin once Hamas confirms the “initial withdrawal line,” sharing a map that appeared to show Israel maintaining positions in much of Gaza.

Sunday’s indirect talks in Cairo will bring together delegations from Israel, Hamas, the United States, and Egypt.

A senior Egyptian official stated that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will lead Washington’s team, and that discussions will include maps defining areas of Israeli withdrawal and mechanisms for monitoring the ceasefire.

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and longtime associate Steve Witkoff were dispatched to Cairo on Saturday to finalize details of the hostage release and advance a framework to end the nearly two-year war between Israel and Hamas, a White House official told AFP.

Egypt and Arab mediators are also preparing a broader intra-Palestinian dialogue to forge unity over Gaza’s postwar governance — a critical step for any lasting settlement.

Under the U.S. plan, Hamas would release the remaining 48 hostages — about 20 believed to be alive — within three days, give up governing power in Gaza, and begin disarmament. In exchange, Israel would halt its offensive, withdraw from much of the territory, release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and permit massive humanitarian aid and reconstruction projects.

Hamas, however, said that while it accepts the principle of a truce and power transfer, certain provisions — particularly disarmament — require further internal consultations.

The tentative lull has brought faint hope to war-weary Israelis and Palestinians alike. In Tel Aviv, thousands attended a weekly rally calling for an end to the conflict, where relatives of hostages said the prospect of release “has never been closer.”

Meanwhile, protests across Europe urged an immediate ceasefire, reflecting growing international impatience with the prolonged war.

Inside Gaza, however, skepticism runs deep. “We want practical implementation. We want a truce on the ground,” said Sameer Qudeeh in Khan Younis, as residents described shattered neighborhoods and persistent drone surveillance.

“I hope Hamas ends the war, because we are truly tired,” said Mohammad Shaat, echoing a sentiment shared by many in a territory where more than 67,000 people have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

As Trump and regional mediators push to finalize the deal before the war’s second anniversary, the coming days could prove decisive. Yet observers warn that any agreement will face formidable obstacles — from right-wing hardliners in Netanyahu’s coalition to Hamas leaders reluctant to fully disarm.

For now, both sides appear to be moving toward an uneasy pause — a fragile moment suspended between hope for peace and the deep mistrust left by nearly two years of devastating war.