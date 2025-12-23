Israel’s Defense Minister: Israel Will Remain in Gaza and Will Not Withdraw From Syria

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel will not fully withdraw from Gaza or from positions in Syria, clarifying later that the Nahal Brigade’s presence in Gaza is for security purposes only, while talks on Syria remain stalled.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, on Tuesday set out a firm stance on Gaza and Syria, declaring that Israel would not fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip and would not pull back from positions it holds inside Syria, remarks delivered amid a housing construction ceremony in the West Bank.

Katz stated that Israel “will never withdraw from the entire Gaza Strip,” making the remarks during a ceremony marking the construction of 1,200 housing units in the West Bank. He added that Israel would “establish settlement outposts in northern Gaza at the appropriate time and at the appropriate timing.”

Later, however, Katz issued a clarification through a statement released by his office, saying the Israeli government “does not intend to establish settlements in Gaza.” He further explained that “the presence of the Nahal Brigade in Gaza will be for security purposes only.”

Turning to the West Bank, Katz said, “We are now in a phase of actual sovereignty, stemming from positions and the strength Israel demonstrated after the tragedy of October 7, which created opportunities that have not existed for a long time.”

On Syria, Katz said, “We will not withdraw from Syria,” adding, “We are present inside Syria on the summit of Mount Hermon and in the buffer zone.” Since the fall of the previous Syrian regime on Dec. 8, Israel has abandoned the 1974 ceasefire agreement and has advanced its forces into the demilitarized zone over several months.

Israeli forces have also deployed troops and military equipment in southern Syria beyond the buffer zone, including at the strategic observation point on Mount Hermon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that he wants to establish a demilitarized zone extending from Damascus to Mount Hermon, a proposal rejected by the Syrian side. Six rounds of talks between Syrian and Israeli officials, mediated by the United States, failed to reach a security agreement aimed at stabilizing the border area, with negotiations having stalled since September 2025, according to Reuters.

Katz’s statements underscore Israel’s declared intention to maintain its military presence in Gaza and Syria, while his later clarification sought to limit the scope of Gaza-related remarks to security considerations rather than settlement plans.