DEM Party: Türkiye’s Peace Commission to Conclude Work By Mid-Next Month

The Imrali delegation met Türkiye’s parliament speaker as Parvin Buldan said the peace commission will conclude its work by mid-next month. DEM Party lawmakers stressed parliament’s role, legal guarantees, and political will behind the process.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Tuesday, the Imrali delegation—comprising Pervin Buldan, Mithat Sancar, and Faik Ozgur Erol—held a meeting with Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus. The talks focused on the current stage of the peace process and the institutional role of parliament.

Following the meeting, Mithat Sancar, a DEM Party member of parliament and a member of the Imrali delegation, said the role of parliament is critical in terms of democratic legitimacy, inclusive participation of all sides, transparency, and providing guarantees. He said the current phase involves drafting a joint report, which is scheduled to be finalized next month.

Sancar added that the outcomes of the meetings underscored the need for legal guarantees for the process, as well as the importance of social support. He stressed that a fair and equal legal system is essential for social peace and democracy across the country, and that peace is meaningful not only for the Kurdish issue but for the entire region.

Parvin Buldan, also a member of the Imrali delegation, said the peace commission’s work would be completed by the middle of next month. She emphasized that there is political will backing the process and said all parties are participating in efforts to advance the peace process in Türkiye.

The developments followed a meeting held on Monday between a DEM Party delegation and the co-chair of the CHP, during which the sides emphasized the need to further the peace process and bring an end to conflict.

The latest discussions come amid broader regional dialogue on peace and Kurdish unity. DEM Party lawmaker Cengiz Çandar has said that the message of President Masoud Barzani and the leadership of the Kurdistan Region has revived the spirit of Kurdish national unity, describing Kurds as “a central actor and the engine of peace” in the region.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Çandar reflected on the political significance of two recent gatherings: the MEPS meeting held in Duhok and the International Conference for Peace and the Democratic Community convened in Istanbul. He described the Istanbul conference as a continuation of the momentum generated in Duhok, saying both forums represent serious and influential efforts to outline a path toward peace and stability in the Middle East.

Çandar said his participation in the Duhok meeting highlighted its role as a practical platform for achieving concrete outcomes, aligning with earlier remarks by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani that MEPS is not merely a space for discussion but a mechanism for tangible results. He noted that the participation of Kurdish figures such as Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed reflected a clear demand for national unity and demonstrated the Kurds’ capacity to play a decisive role in regional political dynamics.

He placed particular emphasis on President Barzani’s message delivered at the Istanbul conference, saying it reaffirmed Kurdish unity and the central role of Kurds in advancing peace. According to Çandar, both the Duhok and Istanbul meetings point to growing recognition of the Kurds’ historical weight and political significance, and underline that peace and stability efforts in the Middle East cannot succeed without their active and unified participation.

As parliamentary engagement, political dialogue, and regional initiatives converge, DEM Party figures say the coming weeks will be decisive in translating political will and legal guarantees into concrete steps toward peace.