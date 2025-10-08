Trump Announces Historic Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release Agreement

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote on social media.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump announced late Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the “first phase” of his peace plan to pause fighting and release hostages and prisoners — a major breakthrough in the two-year-old Gaza war.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote on social media.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan... BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/lAUxi1UPYh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 8, 2025

Under the agreement, Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli military will begin withdrawing from most of Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, saying, “With God’s help, we will bring them all home.” Hamas also confirmed the accord, saying it would ensure troop withdrawal and allow for aid entry into Gaza.

In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, families of captives erupted in joy, chanting “Nobel prize to Trump” and popping champagne bottles as they embraced freed hostages. “If I have one dream, it is seeing my son sleep in his own bed,” said Einav Zangauker, mother of captive Matan.

Others expressed cautious optimism. “It could have come much earlier,” said Yehuda Cohen, father of a hostage. “Let these next three days pass with no one trying to sabotage it.”

Daniel Lifshitz, whose grandmother was freed and grandfather killed in captivity, thanked Trump for his “decisive leadership” and praised Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish mediators for their efforts.

In Gaza, weary Palestinians greeted the news with mixed emotions — relief and disbelief after years of relentless bombings and displacement. Paramedic Saeed Awad, exhausted by repeated failed ceasefires, told AP he only believed the news after confirming it with others.

“We have been in this war and in this suffering for two years,” he said.

Displaced resident Alaa Abd Rabbo called it “a Godsend day of relief,” adding, “Even though there are no more homes, we still want to go home. We want to work. We have been sleeping and staying on the streets.”

Across Gaza City, journalists took to the streets shouting, “The war has ended,” in videos shared online, while others danced the traditional Palestinian Debka in the south.

Leaders around the world praised the U.S.-brokered peace agreement. Argentina’s President Javier Milei called it “historic” and vowed to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed relief for the families of hostages, urging the quick implementation of the terms.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi called the agreement “a major step toward a two-state settlement,” while New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters said it marks “a positive first step in bringing immense suffering to an end.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the deal as a “desperately needed breakthrough,” pledging the UN’s support to facilitate humanitarian aid and urging all parties to “seize this momentous opportunity” toward a two-state solution.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter said the living hostages will be released “on Sunday or Monday,” once the Cabinet approves the list of Palestinian prisoners. He cautioned that “a complete cessation of hostilities” will depend on how effectively the first phase is carried out.

A senior Hamas official, Zaher Jabarin, said the group has submitted a list of Palestinian prisoners to be released, awaiting final approval. Hamas spokespersons emphasized that the agreement, reached after “responsible and serious negotiations,” guarantees Israeli troop withdrawal and the entry of humanitarian aid.

Israeli forces were ordered to maintain readiness “for any scenario,” even as they prepare to withdraw from 70% of Gaza, according to the Israeli military.

According to Israeli and U.S. officials, the deal will go before the Israeli Cabinet for approval on Thursday, after which forces will begin withdrawing within 24 hours. Hamas will then have 72 hours to start releasing the hostages.

Trump said in a Fox News interview that releases would “probably” begin Monday, calling the deal “peace in the Middle East.” He added that a future Gaza “will be a peaceful, much safer place,” and pledged U.S. support in reconstruction efforts.

“I said, ‘Israel cannot fight the world, Bibi,’” Trump recounted of his conversation with Netanyahu. “And he understands that very well.”

If implemented as agreed, the Trump-brokered accord could mark the beginning of the end of Gaza’s longest and most devastating war in modern history — and the first real step toward a broader peace in the Middle East.