Kurdistan Region President Departs to Ankara for Official Visit, Set to Meet President Erdoğan

Nechirvan Barzani’s Ankara visit aims to strengthen political, economic, and security cooperation between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday morning departed for Ankara, Türkiye, for an official visit during which he is scheduled to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss bilateral relations between Türkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader regional developments and mutual issues of concern.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the upcoming meeting will focus on strengthening political and economic ties, addressing regional security challenges, and exploring opportunities for deeper cooperation.

Both sides are expected to emphasize the importance of maintaining dialogue and partnership to ensure stability and prosperity in the region.

A Strategic Relationship Rooted in Geography and Shared Interests

The Kurdistan Region and Türkiye share one of the most consequential and complex relationships in the Middle East — defined by shared economic interests, deep political coordination, and sometimes delicate security considerations.

Over the past two decades, Erbil and Ankara have transformed what was once a cautious relationship into a multifaceted partnership grounded in energy, trade, and regional diplomacy.

At the heart of this relationship lies the Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil pipeline, which carries Kurdistan’s crude oil to global markets through Türkiye’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.

This pipeline has long served as a vital economic lifeline for both parties: it provides the Kurdistan Region with a crucial revenue source and positions Türkiye as a vital energy corridor linking Iraq and the wider Middle East to Europe.

The resumption and regulation of oil exports through this route remain central to ongoing discussions between Ankara and Erbil, particularly after periodic suspensions due to legal disputes and regional tensions.

For Türkiye, maintaining the flow of Kurdish oil bolsters its role as a regional energy hub; for the Kurdistan Region, it ensures economic stability and access to global markets independent of Baghdad’s political bottlenecks.

President Nechirvan Barzani has continued a pragmatic and balanced diplomatic approach — maintaining constructive ties not only with Türkiye but also with Baghdad, Tehran, and Western partners.

His current visit to Ankara reflects ongoing efforts by Erbil to act as a stabilizing force and mediator amid regional uncertainty, particularly as conflicts and rivalries continue to shape Middle Eastern geopolitics.

Ankara’s cooperation with Erbil has also grown in trade, infrastructure, and humanitarian areas. Hundreds of Turkish companies operate across the Kurdistan Region, making Türkiye one of its largest economic partners.

The continued coordination between the two sides has proven critical for regional energy projects, cross-border trade, and reconstruction efforts in Iraq and Syria.

A Visit of Renewed Dialogue and Shared Vision

President Barzani’s visit to Türkiye underscores the enduring importance of the partnership between Ankara and the Kurdistan Region.

The anticipated meeting with President Erdoğan is expected to reaffirm both sides’ commitment to deepening mutual understanding, reducing tensions, and expanding cooperation in energy, investment, and security.

As regional dynamics evolve — from shifting alliances to economic recovery and post-war stabilization — Barzani’s visit signals the Kurdistan Region’s determination to maintain its strategic role as a bridge between Ankara and Baghdad, and as a constructive partner in the wider Middle East.

In a region marked by volatility, the upcoming Ankara meeting represents not only a continuation of dialogue but also a reaffirmation of a pragmatic relationship that has, for years, served as one of the cornerstones of stability in Iraq and beyond.