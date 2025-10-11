Russia Reinforces Key Syrian Bases with Advanced Weaponry, Logistical Supplies

Russia has significantly reinforced its Hmeimim Airbase in Syria with multiple large transport aircraft and military convoys from Tartus naval base. A Russian analyst confirmed Moscow's long-term commitment to Syria.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a major development signaling renewed Russian military focus in Syria, large-scale reinforcements have arrived at Hmeimim Airbase in the coastal province of Latakia, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Over the past several hours, more than nine massive Russian transport aircraft of the “A124” model were observed landing at the base, carrying heavy equipment, logistical supplies, and advanced weaponry directly from Russia.

Simultaneously, four military convoys departed from the Russian naval base in Tartus toward Hmeimim, transporting dozens of military trucks and heavy cargo into the airbase. The convoys, seen moving along the coastal highway, reflect Moscow’s ongoing reinforcement of its presence along the Syrian coastline, a key strategic corridor for both its naval and aerial dominance in the region.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., a Russian convoy composed of 24 medium military transport trucks loaded with logistical gear, accompanied by four kerosene tankers, entered Hmeimim after departing from the Tartus naval facility at 8:30 a.m. the same day. The previous day, another Russian military column of 25 trucks had moved from Hmeimim to Tartus in the morning hours under the escort of Russian military police, before returning to the base in the afternoon carrying unidentified materials that reportedly required slow and cautious transport due to their sensitive nature.

Observers note that the Hmeimim Airbase has witnessed an unusually intense flow of Russian cargo aircraft, with giant military planes landing almost continuously—a sign that Russia may be conducting one of its largest military resupply operations in Syria since early 2022.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Vadim Makarenko, a researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, stressed that Russia’s presence in Syria is long-term and strategic, emphasizing that Moscow will not withdraw under any circumstances.

“Russia will remain in Syria — this is beyond any doubt,” Makarenko said. “Every government or authority in Syria since 1947 has maintained relations with Russia. We have supported all of them and defended Syria’s sovereignty. Our presence there serves our national interests — maritime dominance, aerial supremacy, and strategic access to the eastern Mediterranean.”

He added that Russia’s engagement in Syria goes beyond political alliances. “We are not tied to individual leaders or personalities,” he explained. “Our goal is to build relations with the state of Syria itself. We hope the current Syrian government develops balanced relations with all national components — Kurds, Druze, and others — to ensure that the Syrian Republic becomes a state for all its people.”

Makarenko emphasized that Russia’s involvement in Syria is not meant to create hegemony, but rather to maintain equilibrium in the Middle East. “At this moment, Syria is in a fragile situation,” he said. “Its air force and navy have been severely weakened, and the country is defenseless before regional powers such as Israel. That is why maintaining this balance is essential, and Russia must help preserve it.”

He asserted that Russia’s continued presence is necessary to prevent the collapse of Syria’s internal balance and to ensure that the country remains an active actor in the region. “We are not against the presence of other nations there,” Makarenko said. “We don’t seek monopoly or dominance over the Syrian government. Our aim is to be part of the solution to the Syrian crisis, not to impose control.”

Makarenko also stressed that Moscow supports inclusive governance in Syria and believes the Kurdish people must be granted their rights. “The Kurds should be allowed to participate in Syria’s governance and have a region of their own,” he said. “Russia will support Syria’s development in a way that ensures fairness to Kurds, Druze, and all Syrians alike. It is not a difficult goal — coexistence within Syrian territory can be achieved.”

He explained that Russia’s commitment to Syria will not be altered by external factors such as tensions with Turkey, Israel, or the United States. “We are not leaving Syria because of Turkey or the U.S. or Israel. On the contrary, we must stay because they are there. Syria needs Russia, and the region needs balance,” Makarenko noted.

The Russian scholar also pointed out that future developments in Syria remain uncertain. “No one knows how the new government will act or what direction it will take,” he said. “They have promised to make Syria a republic for all citizens, which is something we would support. But the situation is evolving rapidly, and Russia must remain present — to assist, to stabilize, and to be part of Syria’s future transformation.”

According to analysts, the recent reinforcement of Russian forces at Hmeimim Airbase sends a clear strategic signal: Moscow is consolidating its role as a permanent power in the Middle East, unwilling to surrender its foothold in Syria. As Makarenko emphasized, “If Russia leaves Syria, it will be gone forever — and that cannot happen. Russia must remain to safeguard balance, protect its interests, and contribute to a lasting solution for the Syrian crisis.”

With heavy aircraft landing daily and convoys moving across coastal routes between Tartus and Latakia, Russia appears to be reasserting its military depth and political presence in the post-war Syrian landscape — determined, as Makarenko said, “to stay in Syria not against anyone, but for the sake of stability, sovereignty, and coexistence.”