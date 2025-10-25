Qaani's Quiet Mission to Baghdad Highlights Iran's Urgent Strategic Pivot Amid Regional Setbacks

Iran's Quds Force chief Esmail Qaani made a low-profile visit to Baghdad to unify Iraq's Shiite factions, signaling a strategic pivot as Tehran's regional influence wanes.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a subtle but highly significant diplomatic maneuver that underscores a profound and urgent recalibration of Iran's regional strategy, the commander of the elite Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, made a quiet, low-profile visit to Baghdad this week for a series of critical meetings with the leaders of Iraq's ruling Shiite Coordination Framework.

As detailed in a comprehensive analysis by Al-Monitor, the visit, shrouded in secrecy with few official statements or images released, was far more than a routine consultation.

It was a high-stakes mission aimed at mending the increasingly ferocious rivalries within Iraq's dominant pro-Iran political bloc and preventing the splintering of what has become the last reliable cornerstone of Tehran's battered "axis of resistance."

Qaani's trip comes at a moment of acute vulnerability for Iran's regional ambitions.

The formidable network of proxies and allies that Tehran meticulously cultivated over two decades, from Hezbollah in Lebanon to Hamas in Gaza and militias in Syria, has been severely strained and degraded by a series of devastating setbacks.

With its "resistance front" fragmented and its strategic depth eroded, Iran is now scrambling to consolidate its influence in the one theater where it still holds significant sway: Iraq.

Qaani's mission, therefore, was not just about managing the internal politics of Baghdad ahead of the crucial November 11 parliamentary elections; it was about the very survival of Iran's long-standing regional strategy in an environment of mounting external pressure and unprecedented internal challenges.

A House Divided

The Quds Force commander's primary objective in Baghdad, according to Iranian state media and the Qatari-funded Al-Araby al-Jadeed website, was to implore the leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework to exercise restraint in both their rhetoric and their actions.

He reportedly called on key figures such as former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, Fatah Alliance leader Hadi al-Amiri, and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali to avoid the public media feuds and internal power struggles that threaten to weaken the bloc's dominance and project an image of instability.

This task of keeping the house in order is more critical than ever.

The influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, a powerful rival to the Coordination Framework, has called for a boycott of the upcoming elections. This move, while potentially depressing overall turnout, effectively leaves the pro-Iran alliance as the default Shiite power broker in the country.

However, as Al-Monitor notes, this alliance is "far from unified." The rivalries between its powerful factions, driven by disputes over corruption, the control of armed groups, and the nature of their relationship with Tehran, have grown "more ferocious," all while public frustration with political gridlock and poor governance deepens.

Qaani's intervention was a clear attempt to impose a degree of discipline on this fractious coalition, recognizing that a unified front is essential not just for political influence, but for sustaining the logistical and financial arteries of Iran's entire regional network.

A Shifting Geopolitical Landscape

Qaani's mission is taking place in an environment that is markedly different from the one navigated by his charismatic and media-savvy predecessor, the late Qasem Soleimani.

While U.S. influence in Iraq continues to be a powerful factor in the country's security dynamics, a new generation of Iraqis has emerged with a stronger sense of anti-Iranian sentiment, resentful of what they see as Tehran's overbearing role in their nation's affairs.

More critically, the broader geopolitical context has shifted dramatically against Iran. The so-called "axis of resistance," once buoyed by battlefield momentum and ideological cohesion, is now in a state of disarray.

In Lebanon, the military capabilities of Hezbollah, Iran's most powerful proxy, have been deeply eroded following the 12-day war with Israel in June and the stunning assassination of its long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

In Gaza, Hamas has been battered by Israel's devastating two-year offensive, losing most of its senior leadership and much of its operational depth.

And in Syria, the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, Iran's top state ally in the Arab world, has resulted in a severe loss of maneuverability and has severed the crucial logistical land bridge that once connected Iran to Hezbollah.

It is in this context of regional contraction and damage control that Qaani's visit to Baghdad takes on its heightened significance.

As Al-Monitor's analysis posits, Iran is now in a process of "strategic reorganization, with Iraq remaining its only theater to recalibrate its regional axis."

Iraq, despite its own internal complexities and the persistent U.S. presence, remains diplomatically accessible and economically interlinked with Iran through vital energy, trade, and banking channels. For Tehran, preserving its influence in Baghdad is no longer just about projecting power; it is about survival.

A New Generation and a New Approach

The leadership of the Quds Force under Esmail Qaani also represents a generational shift within Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Unlike the older commanders who were forged in the crucible of the Iran-Iraq war and were primarily focused on defending the homeland, the current cadre sees itself as operating across a much broader and more complex set of battlefields, including media, cyber, missile, and ground operations.

Their vision is more offensive, shaped by the doctrines of hybrid warfare and a drive to export the "resistance model" beyond the Middle East. This new mindset emphasizes decentralized command, localized initiative, and a more flexible coordination among allies, a model that has proven both adaptive and, at times, risky.

This new approach is being severely tested by the growing pressure from the United States and Israel.

On the very same day as Qaani's trip to Baghdad, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio placed a phone call to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to stress the "urgency of disarming Iran-backed militias," according to an official U.S. State Department readout.

This renewed American focus on curbing Tehran's proxies underscores how Iraq remains a primary arena in the ongoing and intensifying U.S.-Iran rivalry.

Qaani's low-profile visit stands in sharp contrast to the style of Qasem Soleimani, who was often photographed on the front lines with militia leaders and cultivated a cult of personality.

The conspicuous absence of images and detailed reporting from Qaani's trip suggests an intentional shift toward operational discreteness and quiet diplomacy, a recalibration from overt military posturing to a more subtle and perhaps more sustainable model of engagement.

The timing, however, coinciding with both Washington's new campaign against the armed groups and a recent visit by Iraq's own national security adviser to Tehran, signals a sense of urgency and a high level of coordination.

Tehran's message, as interpreted by Al-Monitor, appears to be twofold: to its Iraqi allies, it is a call for unity and restraint to prevent the fragmentation of their power base. To its rivals, it is a message of persistence and a determination to maintain its influence despite the immense pressure.

The upcoming November elections in Iraq will serve as the first major test of whether Qaani's quiet intervention has succeeded.

A unified and dominant Coordination Framework emerging from the vote could consolidate its power and effectively safeguard Iranian interests for the next four years.

A fractured and weakened bloc, on the other hand, would likely deepen Baghdad's political paralysis and create new openings for U.S. and other regional actors to expand their influence. Either way, it is clear that Iran's playbook has evolved.

For Esmail Qaani, the quiet mission to Baghdad was not just about navigating the complexities of an Iraqi election; it was about preserving the legacy of a regional strategy built over decades, a strategy that is now facing its most profound and existential challenge yet.