German foreign minister to make first official visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

The visit comes amid renewed investigation into journalist Austin Tice's 2012 disappearance, with new witness claims implicating Assad in his execution.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will on Thursday make his first visit to Syria, where he is set to meet with President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, according to a statement from the German Foreign Ministry.

“With the overthrow of the Assad dictatorship, the people of Syria have entered a new era,” Wadephul said in the statement, referring to the ousted former president Bashar al-Assad, who was removed from power in December 2024.

Wadephul will travel to Syria accompanied by a delegation from the German parliament before continuing to Lebanon and Bahrain, his ministry added.

The visit marks a significant step in rebuilding relations between Syria and Western nations following years of diplomatic isolation under Assad’s rule. Since the establishment of Syria’s new Islamist-led government, Western states have begun cautiously re-engaging with Damascus. The United States has lifted sanctions, and European governments have started developing closer political and economic ties.

“Syria faces immense challenges,” Wadephul said. “It needs a government that guarantees all citizens—regardless of gender, religion, ethnicity, or social affiliation—a life of dignity and security.”

Germany is home to hundreds of thousands of Syrians who fled the civil war. “Many have not only found protection here, but also a new home,” the minister said. “Some are also considering returning to Syria to rebuild their country. I would like to deepen this special relationship between our countries together with our partners in Syria.”

Wadephul’s trip also comes amid growing pressure within Germany to curb migration and address the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. His government has recently moved toward resuming deportations to Syria, a policy previously suspended under former Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock of the Green Party, who also visited Syria during her tenure.

The fall of Assad has reopened several long-dormant cases, including the disappearance of American journalist Austin Tice, who was kidnapped in 2012 while reporting near Damascus. For 13 years, the mystery surrounding his fate has haunted successive U.S. administrations.

A recent CNN investigation published on Oct. 28, 2025, uncovered new testimonies following the regime’s collapse. Witnesses, including Bassam al-Hassan, a powerful former adviser to Assad, claimed that the Syrian president personally ordered Tice’s execution.

“Of course, Austin is dead. Austin is dead,” al-Hassan told CNN during a secretly filmed interview in Beirut. He nodded when asked if the execution took place in 2013. “This relates to President Bashar only,” he added, denying the involvement of Russia or Iran.

Al-Hassan, who fled to Iran and later Lebanon, was interrogated by the FBI earlier this year. He served as Assad’s presidential adviser and founder of the National Defense Forces (NDF) militia, which Western governments accused of committing war crimes during Syria’s civil war. He was sanctioned by the UK, EU, and U.S. between 2011 and 2014.

In 2023, French prosecutors issued arrest warrants for Assad, al-Hassan, and others for complicity in the chemical attacks that killed more than 1,000 civilians in Eastern Ghouta and Douma in August 2013.

Despite al-Hassan’s confession, multiple sources have questioned his credibility. CNN confirmed he failed a polygraph test administered by the FBI, while several former regime figures disputed his claim that he resisted Assad’s execution order.

Since the Assad regime’s fall, the new Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa has sought to restore international trust and assist in uncovering past crimes. U.S. officials have praised its cooperation in the ongoing FBI investigation into Tice’s case.

“As well as a recovery operation, this is also an active federal investigation—and there is always the goal of trying to bring some justice to this situation,” a person familiar with the probe told CNN.

Tice’s family, however, continues to believe he is alive. His mother, Debra Tice, who traveled to Damascus earlier this year to meet al-Sharaa, dismissed al-Hassan’s claims as “lies.” “Austin Tice is alive. We look forward to seeing him walk free,” the family said in a statement to CNN.

Former intelligence officer General Safwan Bahloul also provided new testimony, stating he had interrogated Tice in 2012 at al-Hassan’s request. Bahloul, now under amnesty from the new Syrian government, confirmed he shared his information with international investigators.

Wadephul’s visit underscores a new chapter in Germany–Syria relations—one balancing reconciliation with accountability. As the international community re-engages with Damascus, the country faces the dual challenge of rebuilding from years of war and confronting the crimes committed under the former regime.

Germany’s top diplomat is expected to reaffirm support for Syria’s stabilization efforts while urging continued cooperation on human rights and justice.

“After more than a decade of conflict, the Syrian people deserve a future based on dignity, peace, and freedom,” Wadephul said ahead of his visit.

His trip comes at a moment when Syria stands between its painful past and the uncertain promise of renewal.